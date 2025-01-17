Here's how Mike McCarthy's Chicago Bears head coaching interview stood out from the rest of the candidates
The Chicago Bears have been criticized during the early phase of their head coaching search because of their preference to conduct the first round of interviews virtually rather than in person.
That is, until former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy became available.
The way the Bears handled their date with McCarthy is important to note. The Bears wined and dined him. They rolled out the red carpet. Their actions spoke loudly, mainly because they were unique to him.
We learned more details about McCarthy's interview in Chicago from The Athletic's Adam Jahns, who shared on Twitter that the Bears flew the former Super Bowl winner into town (which, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, was on a private jet), that McCarthy had his interview, "stayed late," spent the night and departed in the morning.
Sounds like a great first date.
McCarthy, along with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, is considered a favorite for the Bears coaching job. But unlike Johnson, McCarthy's had the benefit of meeting with Poles and Chicago's decision-makers face to face.
Mike McCarthy may not be Bears fans' first choice, but there's no denying his resume of success. He has 11 seasons of double-digit wins to go along with his Super Bowl victory in 2010. And while he might not be viewed as a long-term Sean McVay-type genius at this point in his career, he's certainly capable of getting Chicago's culture turned around while laying the foundation for sustained success.
If the Bears lose the Ben Johnson sweepstakes, 'settling' for McCarthy won't be so bad. He'd be the most qualified coach to man Chicago's sidelines since Lovie Smith, and we know how that worked out.
