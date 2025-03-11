How the Chicago Bears' early NFL free-agency moves could shape their first-round pick
The spending spree that is NFL free agency always flips the first round of the NFL Draft upside down. This year will be no different, especially for the Chicago Bears.
The Bears began the offseason with the offensive line as their biggest weakness. It's been the focus of just about every pre-free agency mock draft, even with the expectation that GM Ryan Poles would go all-out in his effort to add as many veterans to the position group as possible.
And go all-out he has.
Poles landed two new starters via trade (guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson) and signed the top free-agent center on the market, Drew Dalman. With Darnell Wright firmly entrenched at right tackle, that leaves only one spot -- left tackle -- up for grabs as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches.
Edge rusher was another point of emphasis for the Bears at the start of the offseason, and it's a position that also received attention in free agency. Poles agreed to terms on a three-year, $48 million deal with former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo on the first day of the legal negotiation period, paving the way for the 25-year-old to be an every-down starter opposite Montez Sweat.
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was also added, completing a trio of impressive interior defenders that includes Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings.
What will the Bears do in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?
All of these transactions lead to one obvious NFL draft result: Ryan Poles will select the best player available, regardless of position, in the first round.
Sure, left tackle could be the positional need that breaks the tie, but are there any pure left tackles who will be available at No. 10 overall who are graded high enough to justify passing on a player like running back Ashton Jeanty? It's tough to say.
LSU's Will Campbell and Missouri's Armand Membou are the top offensive tackle prospects right now, with Ohio State's Josh Simmons closing the gap as confidence in his medicals grows.
And while the Bears certainly made a financial commitment to Odeyingbo, he doesn't have the resume of production to assume he's a can't-miss signing to elevate the pass rush.
So, sure, we could end up right back where we started even after all of these moves. Poles could snag Campbell at No. 10 overall and announce the Bears' plans to keep him at left tackle. Or maybe he selects Tennessee's James Pearce with the hope he forms a top-shelf rotation with Odeyingbo in Dennis Allen's defense.
I just wouldn't bet on it. Remember: the Bears can resume their commitment to the offensive line in the second round, where Chicago has two of the first 10 picks in a draft class that's deep with O-line prospects.
If the first wave of 2025 NFL free agency has told us anything about the Chicago Bears' draft plan, it's that anything is possible.
