How to watch, stream, and listen to Bears vs. Chiefs preseason game
The Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL preseason will come to a close on Friday night against the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that should feature a series (or more) of starters like Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, and DJ Moore.
Coach Ben Johnson confirmed this week that he will play the first-teamers for an undetermined number of snaps. While Bears fans are certainly excited to get another look at Williams before the 2025 regular season kicks off, the ultimate goal is to get this team to Week 1 fully healthy.
Still, it'd be nice to build off the positive momentum that Williams created against the Bills. Here are all the ways you can tune in to see if he does just that.
When is the Bears vs. Chiefs preseason game?
DATE: Friday, Aug. 22, 7:20 p.m. CT
LOCATION: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)
What channel is the Chicago vs. Kansas City preseason game on?
TV: Chicago Bears Network on FOX32 Chicago
STREAMING: ChicagoBears.com and NFL+
Who's calling the game?
BROADCASTERS: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Jim Miller (analyst), Stacey Dales (analyst), Lou Canellis (sideline), Jasmine Baker (sideline)
How can I listen to the Bears vs. Chiefs game?
RADIO: ESPN Chicago (1000 AM, 100.3 FM HD2), LATINO MIX 93.5 FM (Spanish)
ESPN CHICAGO BEARS RADIO NETWORK TEAM: Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), Tom Thayer (analyst), Jason McKie (sideline)