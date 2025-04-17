Instant analysis of the Chicago Bears signing linebacker TJ Edwards to a contract extension
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles pulled a shocker in 2023 when, just one offseason after trading standout linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens, he signed two linebackers on the first day of free agency. Tremaine Edmunds inked a four-year, $72 million deal, while T.J. Edwards signed a smaller three-year deal worth $19.5 million.
Despite the smaller contract, Edwards has been the more consistent contributor, and he was rewarded Thursday with a two-year, $20 million extension.
Does Edwards' new deal spell the end for Edmunds in Chicago?
To be fair to Edmunds, he hasn't been bad. At least, not as bad as some of the detractors say. He's pulled in five interceptions, forced two fumbles, and registered 223 tackles in 32 games for the Bears. These are decent numbers. The problem is he's being paid to be a top linebacker, and he hasn't lived up to that contract.
Four defensive leaders have been extended since Edmunds joined the team: Andrew Billings, two-time Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon on Sunday, and now TJ Edwards. Unless an extension is currently in the works (which seems unlikely), it's starting to feel like Edmunds is running out of time to prove to Poles that he did not make a mistake by signing him two years ago.
Edmunds still has two years left on his contract, so he's safe for at least 2025. But if he wants to remain a Bear, he'll need a career year this season. Otherwise, he may be an expensive swing-and-a-miss on Poles' free agency record.
