Takeaways from Kyler Gordon's market-setting contract extension with Chicago Bears
The news that every Chicago Bears fan had been waiting for broke on Sunday evening. ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed that cornerback Kyler Gordon had reached a 3-year, $40 million extension that makes him the highest-paid nickel corner in the NFL.
Gordon, a second-round draft pick in 2022, was GM Ryan Poles' first selection as general manager of the Chicago Bears, and now he becomes the first Poles pick to earn an extension. Here are three takeaways from this signing for Bears fans.
1. Poles isn't afraid to reset the market
This will be an important takeaway if players like Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze reach their ceilings soon. In that case, they'll be in line for new contracts that reset the markets at their respective positions, which just happen to be two of the highest paid.
But by resetting the nickel corner market for Gordon, Poles has already shown he's willing to pay top dollar to keep elite talent.
2. Chicago's secondary is set to be elite for a long time
Last offseason, the Bears extended outside corner Jaylon Johnson. Now they have Gordon tied to the team through 2028. They're the core of Chicago's elite secondary, and now they're both locked in long-term.
3. The Bears may need to start getting creative with the salary cap
For the past three years, Bears fans have grown accustomed to being awash in salary cap space every offseason. Getting past the minimum spending threshold was a greater concern than reaching the limit. Now that Poles' draft selections are becoming eligible for contract extensions, Poles and assistant GM Ian Cummingham better start getting familiar with how to move money around to stay cap compliant.
Don't worry, Bears fans. This is a good problem to have.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —