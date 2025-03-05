Joe Thuney brings more than just All-Pro talent to the Chicago Bears offensive line
The Chicago Bears began the 2025 NFL offseason with massive needs along the offensive line. General manager Ryan Poles was facing the daunting task of finding two new starting guards and a new starting center, as well as competition for Braxton Jones at left tackle.
Boy how quickly things can change.
Poles has put on a masterclass in roster construction over the last 24 hours, trading for Rams guard Jonah Jackson on Tuesday, followed by a blockbuster deal for Chiefs All-Pro guard Joe Thuney Wednesday morning.
So much for needing two starting guards.
Thuney is the headliner and instantly becomes the leader of Chicago's offensive line. At 32 years old, Thuney has the kind of experience needed to take command of the offensive line room, and after spending his entire career in winning organizations (he was with the New England Patriots before the Chiefs), he'll be the kind of locker room leader the rest of the team can get behind.
And boy could the Bears use that kind of leadership.
"Joe Thuney deserves all the praise for his work as Chief," former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz tweeted. "Brought leadership, work ethic and toughness to this OL. Mentored both Creed and Trey. Switched to LT when needed and battled each Sunday. Just a true professional."
Thuney is a culture changer. And the Bears needs a culture change.
"Joe Thuney was arguably the most valuable player on the 2024 Chiefs," NFL Network's Peter Scharger wrote. "And a beloved teammate and leader."
The Bears' starting five is beginning to take shape. Darnell Wright at right tackle, Jonah Jackson likely at right guard, Joe Thuney at left guard, and, for now, Braxton Jones at left tackle.
Chicago will pursue Drew Dalman as their center of choice in free agency, and perhaps target a prospect like Will Campbell or Armand Membou to unseat Jones at left tackle.
And, just like that, the Bears will have one of the best offensive lines in the NFC, led by Joe Thuney, both on and off the field.
