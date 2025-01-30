Key defensive starter named Chicago Bears' best free-agent signing of 2024
The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles had a busy 2024 free agency period, signing multiple veterans who would eventually emerge as starters at some point during the regular season.
Still, not every signing was spectacular. Tight end Gerald Everett immediately comes to mind.
But Poles was effective with at least a handful of additions, including running back D'Andre Swift and safety Kevin Byard.
In fact, Byard was named the Bears' best free-agent signing of 2024 by Pro Football Focus.
"Byard was brought in to be the veteran leader of a very young Chicago secondary," wrote Dalton Wasserman. "While he was that, he also was the team’s leading tackler and earned an outstanding 86.0 run-defense grade that ranked top-10 among qualifying safeties."
Kevin Byard expected to maintain key role in Chicago Bears defense in 2025
I was a big fan of the Byard signing last year, and I think his presence on the roster will continue paying dividends in 2025.
The Bears will begin a new era under coach Ben Johnson, who emphasized accountability and professionalism during his introductory press conference. The surest way for a roster to buy into those principles is through veteran leadership, which Byard offers in spades.
Byard's 2024 season was a success by any measure. He led the Bears in tackles with a career-high 130 and added one sack, an interception, and two fumble recoveries.
Byard will turn 32 next season and isn't a long-term answer for the defense. But for one more season — and an extremely important one at that — he'll once again be a critical starter.
Expect the Chicago Bears to target a safety at some point in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft in an effort to develop Byard's potential replacement.
