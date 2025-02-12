Latest Chicago Bears 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft delivers a perfect blend of need and value
The 2025 NFL Draft is a little more than two months away, and as the offseason's most exciting event inches closer, the more we're beginning to see mock drafts expand into multiple rounds.
The expanded mock drafts are good news for Chicago Bears fans who are just as eager to find out who GM Ryan Poles could take with his two second-round picks as they are with the No. 10 overall selection.
NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter took his 2025 mock draft a step further, extending it to three rounds. And it delivered a tremendous haul for the Bears.
Reuter projects the Bears to land LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell in the first round, though that scenario seems increasingly unlikely as Campbell's draft stock continues to rise. For now, he has Campbell slipping to No. 10, and his analysis of the pick is quite bold.
"Chicago lands a legitimate starting left tackle to protect Caleb Williams and move defenders in the run game," Reuter wrote. "He'll be the best player they've had at that spot since Jimbo Covert, the sixth overall pick of the 1983 NFL Draft."
Covert, a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer, is undoubtedly the Bears' best offensive lineman, let alone left tackle, of the last half-century. Suggesting Campbell will be the second-best during that span is incredible.
It’s also a daring prediction. Many NFL draft analysts believe Campbell could move inside to guard due to concerns about his arm length. However, if his arms measure at least 33 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine, his projection will likely shift back to offensive tackle, sending his draft stock soaring.
Where Reuter's 2025 NFL Mock Draft gets really fun is in rounds two and three.
With the 39th overall pick in Round 2, the Bears select Marshall edge rusher Mike Green.
Green led the nation with 17 sacks and was a star at the 2025 Senior Bowl. Usually, guys like him don't fall out of the first round, but his less-than-ideal length and overall mass could lead to a draft-day slide.
If Green ends up slipping into the second round, he'd be a fantastic target to line up opposite Montez Sweat and provide the Chicago Bears with some serious pass-rushing chops.
With their second pick in Round 2, Reuter projects the Bears to bolster their interior offensive line with Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson.
Here's what NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote about Jackson in his NFL draft profile:
"Broad-framed three-year starter with core power and leg drive to hold the line of scrimmage or change it. He can stick and sustain in-line or on the second level and is a plus finisher. Jackson has the athleticism for all tasks as an outside-zone blocker. He is also able to accelerate and lead the way on long pulls or counters. He leans against stunting/slanting fronts, and he can be tardy in opening his hips and activating his feet for recoveries. He’s long but punches with wider hands and struggles to consistently maintain his edges when mirroring. Overall, Jackson has the measurables, power and movement for any scheme as a starting guard."
Jackson isn't viewed as a player with All-Pro upside, but if the Bears can land Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs) in free agency, a combination of Smith an Jackson would suddenly give Chicago one of the better young guard tandems in the league.
The final pick of this three-round 2025 mock draft is the one that excites me the most. As a fan of old-school running backs, I love Reuter’s selection of Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson at No. 72 overall.
Johnson is the total package. He's a big dude who can flip the field with third-level speed. He has good patience and vision, and while he isn't the type of running back who will dazzle with elite lateral agility, he doesn't have to be. Johnson finds the running lane, puts his foot in the ground, and goes.
Pairing Johnson with D’Andre Swift would give new coach Ben Johnson a bargain-bin version of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. And let’s be real: general managers are always looking for good deals when it comes to running backs.
In this mock draft, the Chicago Bears come away with Will Campbell, Mike Green, Donovan Jackson, and Kaleb Johnson. Whew. That's a lot of talent filling major voids on this roster. If that's not an A+ NFL mock draft, I don't know what is.
