Here's the latest health update on Chicago Bears first-round pick Colston Loveland
Chicago Bears first-round pick Colston Loveland has been chomping at the bit to make his NFL debut (sort of) during the team's offseason workout program, but shoulder surgery has slowed his assimilation to the pro game.
Loveland watched as his teammates and fellow rookies got their first exposure to coach Ben Johnson's offense, which, for the 10th overall pick, is expected to come when the Bears launch training camp on July 24.
At least, that's the plan.
"Loveland wasn't on the field this spring while recovering from AC joint reconstruction in his right shoulder, but he made an appearance in uniform on the final day of mandatory minicamp," ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote in an update on every team's first-round pick. "Coach Ben Johnson said that the Bears should get the green light for the rookie to participate in practice at 'some point' in training camp, which coincides with the six-month recovery timeline Loveland said doctors gave him when he underwent surgery in January."
At some point? Yikes. Bears fans have been here before; that place when injury updates are vague and timelines for return are unclear.
The difference with Loveland is the fact that the Bears and GM Ryan Poles knew he was 'damaged goods' before selecting him with the 10th pick. They had to feel good about his recovery timeline and future outlook, which should calm Bears fans concerns about another first-round pick flaming out far too soon.
Colston Loveland is expected to challenge Cole Kmet for the Bears' TE1 role early in his career, and he should take over as the primary pass catcher at the position as soon as he's cleared for contact.
"I'm working out. I'm running. I'm doing everything, except the weight is not as heavy, obviously," Loveland said last month.
With less than one month to go before the Chicago Bears' first real practice, it's time for Loveland to level up.