Ben Johnson almost won the city of Chicago hot dogs once again

A discernible pattern has developed. The Wieners Circle issues a challenge, and Ben Johnson emphatically responds.

Their previous proposition (before the shirtless Ben Johnson request): If an offensive lineman or defensive player scores an offensive touchdown, then the city will (once again) celebrate with free hot dogs.

In honor of the fridge scoring on offense twice in his career and Ben Johnson’s trickery, if any bears defender, or offensive lineman scores a TD on a designed offensive play (not a fumble recovery) any time this season, we will once again offer free hot dogs to our customers https://t.co/o7IHTgIFpV — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) October 9, 2025

It took two months, but Johnson, forever a man of the people, called the play that would've fed Chicago. He wasn't messing around, either. He called it on a critical third-and-one on the goal line, and former undrafted free agent Theo Benedet was going to be the lucky recipient.

It was also going to cap off an emphatic 17-play drive in which Chicago tied the game at 21 with eight minutes to go. It's tough to imagine a more demoralizing scenario, and I really think that was Johnson's intention. He's an absolute menace.

How rare are big men touchdowns?

Very. Benedet would've become only the second big guy (with Tristan Wirfs being the only other one) to reach the end zone this season. In fact, the ball would've been in his hands, literally and figuratively, if the Packers didn't commit an obvious chop block on him as he was running across the line of scrimmage.

Caleb Williams TD to Colston Loveland #DaBears



Underrated play here. I've seen a lot QBs mess this up.



- Wait too long to throw it

- Try to work further outside into rush

- No touch on the throw

- All of the above.



Perfect little rainbow here and on-time. pic.twitter.com/x6CCFY3C24 — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) December 8, 2025

The refs didn't throw a flag on the chop block, by the way.. so feel free to use this play as a rebuttal to any Packers fans who want to complain about one-sided officiating. The zebras are just always bad.

Ben Johnson said Benedet was the first read on the play, and Williams did a great job of pivoting when he saw that the big guy got taken out. It wasn't nearly as routine a play as it looked, and it wasn't even drawn up for Loveland (although Johnson deserves a lot of credit for drawing up a quality second option in case they took away Benedet).

It's fair to question whether Johnson had this play drawn up before The Wieners Circle issued their (increasingly popular) challenge. I personally believe that was absolutely the case. The Bears have been toying with the idea of getting the big guys involved in the passing game long before the season kicked off, after all.

#Bears practice in the books today. Some fun to start practice with OL and QBs catching passes.



Here’s Darnell Wright making a nice one handed catch: pic.twitter.com/SuejdqQIJd — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) June 5, 2025

That's also who Johnson has proven to be from his days in Detroit. He always tries to keep defenses on their toes (and heels).

I personally think it's only a matter of time before one of the Bears' big men gets in the end zone. The city will be rejoicing with free hot dogs soon enough.