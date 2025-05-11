Luther Burden III returns to Chicago Bears rookie minicamp after injury scare
Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver suffered an injury scare during Saturday's rookie minicamp practice after falling hard to the ground and appearing to injure his midsection.
The Bears didn't provide any comment on Burden's health, but the No. 39 overall pick appears to be OK after returning to practice on Sunday.
Burden figures to factor largely in the Chicago Bears' passing game, even as a rookie. He's the most likely candidate to fill the slot role in Ben Johnson's offense. Considered a first-round talent for most of the 2025 NFL draft season, Burden slid to the second round because of concerns about his work ethic and the overall regression he experienced in 2024.
That's all behind him now, and with the Bears investing a top-40 pick in him, Burden has a chance to make as big of an impact as any first-year wideout.
The challenge, of course, will be targets. With DJ Moore and Rome Odunze likely serving as the primary reads in Caleb Williams' progression, Burden, who could fall behind Colston Loveland in the target pecking order, too, will have to maximize every touch.
It's the same issue that plagued Odunze's rookie year in 2024.
Unlike Odunze, Burden has the kind of explosive and twitchy skill set to turn every touch into a potential field-flipping play. Many NFL draft analysts considered Burden to be the most explosive wide receiver in the 2025 draft class, especially with what he displayed in 2023, when he caught 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. His production fell to just 61 catches for 676 yards and six scores in 2024.
Fortunately, Burden avoided a serious injury and will be ready to go for the rest of the Chicago Bears' offseason workout program.
