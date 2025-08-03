Montez over Micah: Bears counting on veteran defensive lineman
The buzz around the NFL is about Micah Parsons. A similar noise was once created by Montez Sweat.
While the Dallas Cowboys' star defensive end is demanding a trade in a contract dispute, it feels like 31 teams are attempt to find ways to construct deals for one of the league's premier pass-rushers. Fans of the Chicago Bears are too salivating. Even though Sweat not long ago flashed some of the same potential.
It's not exactly an incarnation of the '85 Bears, but with Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has bookend rushers that could make fans forget Parsons' seemingly imminent availability. The Bears traded for Khalil Mack in 2018, so anything's possible. But could it be that the talent already exists as to not necessitate a deal for Parsons or another high-profile pass-rusher on the trading block in the Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson?
Both hulking at 6-foot-6, Sweat and Odeyingbo are expected to lead a Chicago defense by pressuring, and sacking, opposing quarterbacks. It's an improvement the Bears must make.
Since 2022 no NFL team has fewer sacks than the Bears’ 90. They were last in 2022; 31st in 2023. More damning: In 2022, no Bears defensive end had more than three sacks. In 2023 only three topped three. Last season only two, led by Sweat's 5.5.
The Bears traded for Sweat in 2023 and quickly gave him a four-year, $98 million deal. Only four NFL defensive ends are on contracts that pay more in total value.
Said new head coach Ben Johnson about Sweat's training camp, "He’s committed to this team, he’s committed to getting better. I’ve been very pleased with what I’ve seen from him so far.”
If Sweat and Odeyingbo live up to their potential - and their contracts - the Bears won't need Parsons.
