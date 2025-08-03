Bear Digest

Montez over Micah: Bears counting on veteran defensive lineman

Despite the teasing availability of Cowboys' star pass-rusher Micah Parsons, the Bears are putting their faith in veterans Montez Sweat and
Dayo Odeyingbo.

Richie Whitt

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles from Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles from Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The buzz around the NFL is about Micah Parsons. A similar noise was once created by Montez Sweat.

While the Dallas Cowboys' star defensive end is demanding a trade in a contract dispute, it feels like 31 teams are attempt to find ways to construct deals for one of the league's premier pass-rushers. Fans of the Chicago Bears are too salivating. Even though Sweat not long ago flashed some of the same potential.

It's not exactly an incarnation of the '85 Bears, but with Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has bookend rushers that could make fans forget Parsons' seemingly imminent availability. The Bears traded for Khalil Mack in 2018, so anything's possible. But could it be that the talent already exists as to not necessitate a deal for Parsons or another high-profile pass-rusher on the trading block in the Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson?

Both hulking at 6-foot-6, Sweat and Odeyingbo are expected to lead a Chicago defense by pressuring, and sacking, opposing quarterbacks. It's an improvement the Bears must make.

Montez Sweat
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) enters the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Since 2022 no NFL team has fewer sacks than the Bears’ 90. They were last in 2022; 31st in 2023. More damning: In 2022, no Bears defensive end had more than three sacks. In 2023 only three topped three. Last season only two, led by Sweat's 5.5.

The Bears traded for Sweat in 2023 and quickly gave him a four-year, $98 million deal. Only four NFL defensive ends are on contracts that pay more in total value.

Said new head coach Ben Johnson about Sweat's training camp, "He’s committed to this team, he’s committed to getting better. I’ve been very pleased with what I’ve seen from him so far.”

If Sweat and Odeyingbo live up to their potential - and their contracts - the Bears won't need Parsons.

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

