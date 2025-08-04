Bear Digest

New contract imminent for Chicago Bears' complicated star?

Are the Chicago Bears on their way to handing this star player a contract extension?

Matthew Schmidt

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker against the Los Angeles Rams.
Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker against the Los Angeles Rams. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears have spent a whole lot of time addressing their most prominent issues this offseason after a very disappointing 5-12 campaign, but they may still have more questions to answer.

Some of those questions concern players who have already been on the team for years and how the Bears will handle their respective contract situations.

Perhaps the poster child for that category is safety Jaquan Brisker, who became eligible for an extension this offseason. Brisker is a complicated case given his medical history, as the former second-round pick has already suffered three concussions in three NFL seasons.

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) celebrates a defensive stop against the Los Angeles Rams.
Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) celebrates a defensive stop against the Los Angeles Rams. / David Banks-Imagn Images

However, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton seems to think that Chicago will hand Brisker a new deal so long as he can stay on the field this year.

"Brisker, who missed 12 games because of a concussion last season, has played at a high level for most of his three years in the league," Moton wrote. "If he stays healthy through 2025, the Bears will likely offer him a new deal to maintain a budding group of defensive backs. Because of his absence for most of the previous season, Chicago may wait to see if he's back in top form before it signs him to an extension."

There is no question that Brisker is a terrific player when healthy. He racked up 104 tackles and four sacks during his debut campaign in 2022 and followed that up by registering 105 tackles, a sack and nine passes defended the following season.

However, the Bears need to be careful they don't pay Brisker too soon, especially when it comes to guaranteed money. Perhaps a full campaign from the 26-year-old this fall will result in Chicago easing up in extension talks.

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) celebrates a defensive stop against the Los Angeles Rams.
Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) celebrates a defensive stop against the Los Angeles Rams. / David Banks-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News