New contract imminent for Chicago Bears' complicated star?
The Chicago Bears have spent a whole lot of time addressing their most prominent issues this offseason after a very disappointing 5-12 campaign, but they may still have more questions to answer.
Some of those questions concern players who have already been on the team for years and how the Bears will handle their respective contract situations.
Perhaps the poster child for that category is safety Jaquan Brisker, who became eligible for an extension this offseason. Brisker is a complicated case given his medical history, as the former second-round pick has already suffered three concussions in three NFL seasons.
However, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton seems to think that Chicago will hand Brisker a new deal so long as he can stay on the field this year.
"Brisker, who missed 12 games because of a concussion last season, has played at a high level for most of his three years in the league," Moton wrote. "If he stays healthy through 2025, the Bears will likely offer him a new deal to maintain a budding group of defensive backs. Because of his absence for most of the previous season, Chicago may wait to see if he's back in top form before it signs him to an extension."
There is no question that Brisker is a terrific player when healthy. He racked up 104 tackles and four sacks during his debut campaign in 2022 and followed that up by registering 105 tackles, a sack and nine passes defended the following season.
However, the Bears need to be careful they don't pay Brisker too soon, especially when it comes to guaranteed money. Perhaps a full campaign from the 26-year-old this fall will result in Chicago easing up in extension talks.