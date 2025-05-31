NFL analyst dubs Chicago Bears' assault on offense team's best offseason move
If the Chicago Bears are going to have any chance at becoming a winning franchise again, they'll need quarterback Caleb Williams to make good on his generational scouting report.
But it was clear by the end of the 2024 NFL season that for Williams to become that guy, he needed an upgrade in the support system around him.
And that's exactly what GM Ryan Poles went to work at doing this offseason, and, for the most part, he accomplished that goal.
It began when Poles decided to fire head coach Matt Eberflus and replace him with Ben Johnson, the most sought-after coaching candidate of the last several years. It continued with Poles' extreme focus on the offensive line through trades and free-agent signings that have flipped the O-line from one of the worst in the NFL to, arguably, one of the best in the NFC. It concluded in the 2025 NFL Draft with the selections of pass-catching playmakers and a potential starting left tackle in the first two rounds.
So, yeah, Poles went to work on offense, and it's that strategy that The Athletic's Mike Sando dubbed the team's top offseason move.
"An all-out effort to address the offense, led by Ben Johnson’s hiring as head coach and heavy investments in the offensive roster, particularly up front, stands out for Chicago," Sando wrote. "All signs point to the Bears being in a better position to evaluate second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. That’s critical."
Chicago Bears offense undergoing massive changes in 2025
The early returns on the Bears' offseason moves have all been positive, especially with Johnson and his rebuilt coaching staff. Williams has bought in, and the optimism inside and outside of Halas Hall is at an all-time high.
“I think y’all have been able to see it when (Johnson) gets up here, you get a little taste of how he is. He’s always laser-focused,” Williams said. “He encourages and he pushes you and challenges you to be at your best, as a team, offense, defense, special teams. Doesn’t matter position.
“Sharp. And he’s a guy that wants to win. … And to be honest, he’s consistent with it every day. … So far it’s been awesome, and I think everybody’s been enjoying it.”
After a 2024 season that was overtaken by coaching incompetence and an underqualified offensive line, the new-look Chicago Bears offense will be a sight for sore eyes in 2025.