NFL analyst gives Bears QB Caleb Williams short timeline to prove he's 'the guy'
On paper, the Chicago Bears look like a team that should be in the thick of the 2025 NFL playoff race. They hired the most sought-after head coaching candidate in years, then they invested heavily in fixing the offensive line in free agency.
These upgrades mean there are no excuses left for second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. He has everything he needs to prove that he's the generational quarterback he was billed to be before the draft, and according to at least one NFL analyst, he needs to prove it immediately.
Colin Cowherd spoke about the Bears' situation during a recent episode of 'The Herd' and said that we should know within 'four to five games' whether Williams will be great or just another bust.
Expectations are high for Williams and the Bears, and they should be.
Some Bears fans may push back on this and worry about putting too much pressure on Williams to be great immediately. To that, I say that no one puts more pressure on Williams than Williams himself. He expects to be great, and he'll tell you that.
Bears fans shouldn't expect anything less.
As Cowherd pointed out, the Bears fixed the biggest issues impacting Williams this offseason. He'll have a cerebral offensive mind coaching him. The offensive is drastically upgraded. He has great weapons and may potentially have an elite running game.
Other quarterbacks have been great with a lot less than that.
Cowherd is right on the money. If Williams is going to be a franchise quarterback for the Chicago Bears, he must leave no doubt right away in 2025. If October rolls around and Bears fans are asking who to blame for the Bears looking lost again, it'll be time to take a long and hard look at the quarterback.
Indeed, Cowherd believes in Williams and Ben Johnson. I believe in Williams and Ben Johnson, and so should you.
