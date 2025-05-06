NFL analyst reveals 2 big reasons why Ben Johnson should be excited about Bears' roster
The Chicago Bears have done everything an organization can possibly do to build a roster around their young quarterback, Caleb Williams.
General manager Ryan Poles has made sweeping changes to the offensive line, namely along the interior, with trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and opening the checkbook in free agency for center Drew Dalman. He invested a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on tackle Ozzy Trapilo, too.
The upgrades on offense didn't stop there, either. Williams has new weapons to target in first-round tight end Colston Loveland and second-round wideout Luther Burden III.
And don't forget about the guy calling the plays. Head coach Ben Johnson was the biggest offseason addition because of the stability and style of leadership he's bringing to Chicago. It's the first time since Lovie Smith that the Bears have a head coach that fans can rely on as competent and actually good at his job.
The end result? Williams finally has the supporting case and support system needed to realize his immense potential.
And it's not just Williams who should be excited; Johnson should be, too.
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger noted that Johnson is entering his first year in Chicago with two major team-building reasons why he should be excited: this roster has depth and competition.
Check it out:
The Chicago Bears' 2025 training camp is going to be wild. The battle for meaningful reps at wide receiver, running back, left tackle, and the defensive line will be as intense as it has been in many years. And as Johnson noted this week, there is no depth chart right now. Players have to earn their time on the field with how they practice and by how they carry themselves when their number isn't called.
Veteran starters have been put on notice. Young and hungry players know they'll have a chance to steal a job. Get your popcorn ready. Training camp will be must-see stuff.