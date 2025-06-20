NFL.com says this Chicago Bears rookie could make noise right away
The goal of every NFL front office is to select a player in the first round of the NFL Draft who can make an instant impact and help their team win games right away. For the Chicago Bears, the 2025 NFL Draft produced former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, who enters the league with a scouting report that suggests he can become a weapon along the lines of last year's Las Vegas Raiders rookie sensation, Brock Bowers.
However, Bears fans have more realistic expectations, especially with the presence of veteran tight end Cole Kmet, who won't give up his TE1 job easily. In fact, at just 26 years old, Kmet still has untapped upside that coach Ben Johnson could finally realize in his offense, making Loveland's short-term impact less significant than expected.
Just don't tell that to the folks at NFL.com, who listed Loveland as one of the 11 rookies who will make an instant impact on offense this season.
"Standing 6-6, 241 pounds, Loveland is a tight end who runs routes with the fluidity of a wideout. That’s what makes him special," NFL.com's Gennaro Filice wrote. "And that’s what made Sam LaPorta a rookie Pro Bowler under Ben Johnson in Detroit, so it stands to reason that Johnson will get the most out of Loveland in Chicago. With Cole Kmet in place to handle traditional in-line work, Johnson can let his beautiful football mind run wild when it comes to scheming up touches for his new toy. The Bears have a lot of mouths to feed in the passing game, but I anticipate this supersized separator will get a fair share of attention from young quarterback Caleb Williams."
Patience is required with Chicago Bears rookie TE Colston Loveland
Loveland's upside is undeniable. It's obvious after just a few minutes of his film. He really does move like a wide receiver, and his blocking is underrated. Assuming his shoulder is fully recovered in time for him to be a full participant for all of training camp, Loveland should factor into Johnson's game plan early in his rookie season, possibly even as soon as Week 1's Monday night showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.
But, a word of caution for Chicago Bears fans: Be patient with Loveland. Tight ends traditionally experience a longer learning curve than most positions that make the jump from college to the pros. Take Arizona Cardinals star Trey McBride, for example. He ended his rookie season with just 29 catches for 265 yards. Now, after his third season in the league, he's on the short list for the game's best players at his position.
So, while expectations are certainly high for Colston Loveland, they need to be realistic, too. Scout the flashes; the moments Loveland puts on tape this year that excite. Those moments will become more consistent as he matures as a pro, and, hopefully, it will result in him becoming one of the NFL's truly elite tight ends.