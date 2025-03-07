NFL executives share predictions for Chicago Bears' first-round pick in 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL draft is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable in years. The lack of blue-chip quarterback talent makes projecting the top-10 picks a difficult challenge, but The Athletic's Mike Sando asked five NFL executives at the 2025 Scouting Combine to take their best guess, and the results were... unsurprising.
Remember: the five executives were polled before the Bears traded for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, but the overwhelming theme was that Chicago would focus on building an offensive line that gives new coach Ben Johnson a chance to do some of the things he did with the Detroit Lions.
And the prospect who best fit that objective? LSU's Will Campbell.
“Everything was about toughness and grit for Detroit,” the exec projecting Campbell to Detroit said. “The guard from Alabama (Tyler Booker) epitomizes that, but with Campbell still available, he’s a good choice for them.”
Will Campbell still in play for Chicago Bears in first round of NFL Draft
Campbell is still very much in play, even with Thuney and Jackson on the roster. Despite his arms measuring shorter than the NFL's preferred offensive tackle length, there are plenty of scouts and general managers who believe his pro position is at tackle.
Ryan Poles said during the NFL Combine that Braxton Jones would be in a training camp competition at left tackle, and as of now, there's no one on the roster who can realistically compete with him. That could change in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, especially if Campbell is the pick.
Missouri's Armand Membou and Ohio State's Josh Simmons are also candidates to be selected at No. 10 overall.
Sando shared an interesting nugget from his NFL executive intel: pass rusher was also mentioned as Poles' potential target in the first round. Now that he's landed two offensive linemen since the Combine, perhaps it's safer to predict and edge rusher to Chicago after all.
“They have to find a pass rusher,” an executive told Sando. “I could see them making a play for Carter or one of those outside rushers.”
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —