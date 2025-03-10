NFL free agency: What's next for the Bears after Khalil Mack re-signs with Chargers?
The Chicago Bears' expected pursuit of an edge rusher in 2025 NFL free agency had some fans dreaming of a reunion with Khalil Mack.
Unfortunately, those dreams turned into a nightmare as the legal tampering period inched closer.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Khalil Mack will re-sign with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal.
Mack will get $18 million guaranteed in 2025, a salary that comes in a bit lower than his offseason projections suggested.
What's next for the Chicago Bears now that Khalil Mack is off the market?
Now that Mack is off the market, the Bears will turn their attention to a handful of other free-agent edge rushers, headlined by Philadelphia Eagles star Josh Sweat.
Sweat, 27, probably makes more sense for Chicago anyway. Sure, a Mack reunion would've been fun, but at 34 years old, he's nothing more than a one-yar rental. Meanwhile, Sweat represents a better multi-year target who could pair with Montez Sweat (come on, the same last names? Epic) to form one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the NFC.
Sweat is expected to earn a similar annual average salary as Mack, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF predicts Sweat will get a three-years, $54 million contract, which, if true, would be no problem for the Bears and their current salary cap health.
Don't forget about Chase Young, the former No. 2 overall pick with a connection to Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. At just 25 years old and finally in good health, Young could be entering the best phase of his NFL career.
PFF projects Young's contract to be two-years, $35 million. Again, it's a contract that makes more sense than a one-year deal with Khalil Mack because of the potential that Young emerges as a cornerstonee player for the Chicago Bears moving forward.
Yes, it's a bummer that Mack isn't coming back to Chicago. But it might just be what's best for the future of the Bears.
