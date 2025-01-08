NFL insider calls one coaching candidate a 'perfect fit' for the Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears head coaching search is beginning to spiral out of control. The list of candidates they plan to interview shrunk by one when the Dallas Cowboys denied their request to meet with Mike McCArthy, but it also added a new name in 73-year-old former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.
Carroll joins a list of roughly 15 candidates that GM Ryan Poles intends to meet with, but at some point, it's paralysis by analysis. Perhaps the Bears are simply trying to exhaust all of their options, but it looks more like they're a directionless organization that's being more active than effective.
As a result, the Bears might miss the forest through the trees. Qualified candidates like Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson or former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel would be a win in the eyes of the fans, and logic suggests Chicago should focus all of their energy on trying to recruit them. Stop wasting time on Mike Kafka.
In fact, according to Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer, Vrabel is a perfect fit for what the Bears need in their next head coach. Breer appeared on ESPN Chicago on Tuesday and explained why.
"He is a perfect fit for that city," Breer said. "If I was the GM, that is who I would hire. He would change the face of that organization."
Mike Vrabel would command respect inside Chicago Bears locker room
It's hard to argue with Breer's points. In fact, the more that Bears players and Poles discuss the culture change required inside the locker room, the more it becomes apparent that the next head coach needs to be more than just an offensive guru; he needs to be someone who will hold players accountable and raise expectations.
Vrabel coached for six seasons in Tennessee, leading the Titans to a 55-45 record and an appearance in the 2019 AFC Championship. Remarkably, he succeeded with Ryan Tannehill, who will never be confused for a franchise quarterback. Vrabel also had a good eye for offensive coordinators; Arthur Smith and Matt LaFleur earned head coaching jobs under his watch, suggesting he'll have little trouble attracting a talented offensive mind to his next coaching staff.
Is Vrabel the perfect fit for the Bears? As time goes on, it's beginning to feel like he is. Unfortunately, Chicago may not be his first choice, as the New England Patriots are expected to pursue him aggressively. As a former Patriot, he might decide to 'return home.'
The more interviews the Bears schedule and the more time they waste on underwhelming candidates, the more likely Vrabel will slip away. And Chicago will have no one to blame but themselves.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —