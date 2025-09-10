NFL legend wants Bears fans to know one thing about Caleb Williams
For most Chicago Bears fans, the season opener this past Monday could not have gone worse. The Bears lost at home to a division rival on the national stage and Caleb Williams looked utterly lost. After an explosive opening drive, Chicago lost a 17-6 lead in one quarter of football and head coach Ben Johnson exited his head coach debut to the sound of boos from his own fans.
Naturally, the overreactions poured in late Monday night and throughout Tuesday. Caleb Williams was called a bust by some while others suggested that Tyson Bagent should make himself ready to take over for Williams before the Week 5 bye. Bears fans once again called for the firing of general manager Ryan Poles, despite the Bears signing Poles to a huge contract extension this offseason.
At a time like this, some Bears fans will be looking for any reason to hold onto hope that Williams can be the franchise quarterback they've never seen, and one NFL legend may have just thrown them a lifeline. Two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion quarterback Kurt Warner dissected the film from Chicago's loss to Minnesota and took to social media to tell everyone what he saw.
His judgment? Caleb Williams played "pretty darn good". I'll give you a moment to collect your jaw from the floor. Yes, Warner watched the same game we all did and came away impressed by what Williams did. Beyond the below tweet, Warner answered several questions from fans about particular plays and how he grades each snap, and it's worth heading over to his X account to check it out.
Not enough for you? Well, consider that Caleb Williams was among the Bears' highest-graded players in Week 1, with a 77.1 PFF grade. Need still more convincing? Nate Silver, a statician famous for his work in politics, baseball, and basketball, has recently gotten into football and he listed Williams as the seventh-best QB of the week.
You may still want to trust your own eyes over the opinions of these analysts, and that's understandable. Watching the game live, Williams appeared to have regressed hard from last season. But if you're trying to be objective about both Williams and the Bears this season, it's worth considering that multiple experts liked what they saw.
Williams does have to improve, and quickly. There's no arguing that. But I would encourage Bears fans to hold on to hope just a little bit longer. The NFL season is long and we've only just begun.