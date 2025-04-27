Projecting the Chicago Bears' offensive line depth chart after the 2025 NFL draft
Give credit where credit is due: Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has completely revamped his offensive line in one offseason. Through trades, free agency signings, and the draft, Chicago's offensive line in 2025 will be a far cry from what it fielded in 2024. In fact, the only surefire returning starter is right tackle Darnell Wright.
What will the depth chart for this position group look like now that the draft is over?
Let's make some projections.
Starting Five: LT Braxton Jones, LG Joe Thuney, C Drew Dalman, RG Jonah Jackson, RT Darnell Wright
Most of these projections are no-brainers. Thuney is a future Hall of Fame left guard. Dalman signed a $42 million deal. Wright has been excellent. The only uncertainty is at left tackle. Jones suffered a major leg injury late in the season and won't be cleared for football until the start of training camp. If he returns to 100%, it should be his job to lose.
But injuries can be tricky, and some players may never return to form. If that happens, the starting left tackle spot will likely be a three-way battle between Jones, Kiran Amegadjie, and new rookie Ozzy Trapilo. Trapilo mostly played right tackle in college but does have some experience on the left side.
But until we get more clarity on Jones' injury, I'm projecting him to retain his job.
Backups: Ozzy Trapilo, Kiran Amegadjie, Bill Murray, Ricky Stromberg, Jordan McFadden
The Bears carried 10 offensive linemen on their 53-man roster at the start of last season, so we'll assume it will be the same in 2025. Trapilo and Amegadjie feel like locks to make the roster. Both were recent Day 2 draft selections and Poles has been high on both of them.
Murray performed reasonably well in limited action in 2024 when filling in for injured starters. As for Stromberg, I see him supplanting Doug Kramer Jr. as Chicago's backup center. The last spot I'm projecting to McFadden, who the Bears claimed off waivers back in January.
Practice Squad: Doug Kramer Jr., Theo Benedet, Luke Newman
Unfortunately for new Chicago Bear Luke Newman, drafted in Round 6 on Saturday, I don't see a roster spot available for him. Unless he puts together an incredible camp performance akin to Tyson Bagent in 2023, he's not likely to beat out the other guards on the roster.