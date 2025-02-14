Ranking breakout candidates for the Chicago Bears in 2025
Chicago Bears fans are tired of offseason hype by now. Over the last two years they were picked by many NFL analysts to take a leap into the playoff picture only to be disappointed. But this time, the offseason hype feels truly warranted, especially with the hiring of Ben Johnson.
Like Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft, Johnson was the consensus top head coaching candidate of this offseason. He turned Detroit's offense into a juggernaut in 2022 and never looked back. Now, he's expected to do the same for the Chicago Bears.
A rising tide lifts all boats, and all 11 starters on offense will likely benefit from their new play-caller, but these three in particular are primed for a huge breakout season.
1. Caleb Williams
Let's start with the most obvious candidate. Williams had a good rookie season but fell short of lofty expectations, largely because he worked with three offensive coordinators and two head coaches on a dysfunctional team.
Johnson spent the last three years helping another former first-overall pick, Jared Goff, get into the MVP conversation, and Williams looks significantly more talented than Goff ever was. While it'd be unfair to expect an MVP campaign from the second-year quarterback, don't be surprised when he's in the conversation in January.
2. Rome Odunze
Like Williams, Odunze had a decent rookie year that felt worse than it should have been, but that's unfair to the young receiver. He was third on the depth chart behind DJ Moore, a proven WR1, and Keenan Allen, a 6-time Pro Bowler.
With Allen likely headed to free agency, Odunze should see a significant uptick in targets and with it a massive increase in production. Expect #15 to easily clear 1,000 yards in receiving in 2025.
3. Cole Kmet
Kmet has been severely mismanaged ever since he signed an extension with Chicago. Former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy seemed incapable of scheming Kmet into his offense (and a low-volume passer at quarterback didn't help), while Waldron seemed to prefer using Keenan Allen as a de facto tight end, further eating into Kmet's target share.
But Allen is likely gone and if there's anyone who can maximize the talent of his tight ends, it's Ben Johnson, who had Sam LaPorta looking like prime Mike Ditka as a rookie.
