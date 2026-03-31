Why Chicago Bears Free-Agent Signing Kalif Raymond Will Break Out in 2026

With the Chicago Bears needing depth at wide receiver, head coach Ben Johnson turned to a familiar face.

That familiar face was former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who was inked to a one-year deal worth up to $5.1 million.

Chicago's need for veteran depth at wide receiver was obvious, and not just because of the departures of veterans Olamide Zaccheaus in free agency and DJ Moore via trade.

The Bears are also relying on a young trio of pass-catchers in 2026 that includes wide receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden, and tight end Colston Loveland.

Why Kalif Raymond will break out

It's hard to call Raymond a breakout candidate because he has been in the league nine years, but we can call his season a break out if he rebounds after two down years in a row.

If there's anyone who knows how to use Raymond to the best of his ability, it's Johnson, who served as the Lions' passing-game coordinator in 2021, and then the offensive coordinator from 2022-2024.

In fact, Raymond even admitted he chose the Bears over the Lions because he "wanted to pay in Ben [Johnson's] offense.

"He's extraordinarily creative, and honestly, you can be in any spot on the offense, and he will find a way to get you the ball. Just to be under him is a great privilege," Raymond said, per Dan Pompei of The Athletic.

In two of his seasons working with Johnson, Raymond had career-best numbers, with 576 yards in 2021 and then 616 yards in 2022.

Raymond then followed that up with a 489-yard campaign in 2023 before seeing a dip in production due to injury in 2024, Johnson's last season in Detroit. Raymond failed to rebound in his first year without Johnson, tallying 289 yards in 15 contests.

Along with all that, the Bears don't exactly have a sure situation at wide receiver, especially with Moore no longer on the roster.

Lest we forget, Burden and Loveland are entering their second seasons in the NFL, so they are hardly cemented, and the same can be said for Odunze, who battled injury in 2025 after an OK rookie campaign.

If Burden and/or Odunze falter, the Bears will have to lean on Raymond even more than his WR3 role calls for.

All of that and we haven't even mentioned that Raymond is an electric returner who is going to bolster Chicago's special teams.