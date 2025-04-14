Ranking Kyler Gordon's best plays as a Chicago Bear
A fan-favorite of the Chicago Bears is here to stay. ESPN insider Adam Schefter broke the news on Sunday evening that cornerback Kyler Gordon had signed a 3-year, $40 million extension with the team, resetting the market for slot corners.
While Bears fans celebrate a defensive leader and elite player being locked in to the team for the long-term, let's take a look back at some of Gordon's best play through his three-year career.
5. Sack against the Cardinals
While not the kind of bone-crunching, blindside sack you usually see from blitzing corners, this play highlights Gordon's tenacity and sticking with a play. He never gives up on the chase down of quarterback Kyler Murray. Incredible.
4. Interception against the Bills
In a frigid home game against the Buffalo Bills, rookie Kyler Gordon picks off Josh Allen on what would have been a touchdown pass and runs it back to midfield. Even with the sun in his eyes, Gordon tracks the ball beautifully, makes the play, and has the mindfulness to realize he wasn't down.
3. Diving interception against the Vikings
In what was a defensive battle, Gordon came up big with a timely takeaway. If you're a fan of football, you have to love a diving, fingertip interception, and that's what Gordon pulls off here.
2. Gordon's 4th down stop
In that very same game, Gordon had earlier come up with a huge stop on 4th down. Despite taking on a much bigger opponent, Gordon wrapped up TJ Hockenson just short of the first-down marker, giving Chicago the ball at midfield in a tie game.
1. Gordon's first interception
One of Chicago's best prime time games in recent years came against the Patriots in Foxborough. In what was already a blowout win, Gordon picked off Bailey Zappe for his first career interception and nearly returned it all the way for a touchdown. If you ask Gordon, he'd probably also say that this was his favorite highlight, given the circumstances.
