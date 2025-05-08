Ranking the 6 best moves the Chicago Bears made this offseason
The Chicago Bears had no shortage of high-level offseason moves in 2025. Whether by trade, through signings in free agency, or impact picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, this year's Bears will look very different than the team we saw in 2024.
Several of the team's decisions will pay dividends for years to come, too. General manager Ryan Poles attacked the offseason with a long-term vision, and these six moves in particular will reshape Bears football in 2025 and beyond.
6. Bears sign DL Grady Jarrett
Jarrett brings an accomplished resume to the interior of the Bears' defensive line, a group that was missing a quick-twitch penetrator like he's proven to be throughout his career. He may not be the Pro Bowl player he once was, but even at 32 years old, he still has plenty of juice left in his legs to give Chicago's defense a much-needed boost in 2025.
5. Bears select Colston Loveland in 2025 NFL Draft
The Bears leveled up their offense in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft with the selection of Loveland, who ultimately passed Tyler Warren as the top tight end in the class. Loveland will be the ultimate mismatch for coach Ben Johnson's offense and will provide Caleb Williams with the kind of 6-foot-6, three-level threat he was missing during his rookie year.
4. Bears trade for guard Jonah Jackson
Chicago's offensive line needed a complete reboot, and Jackson was one of the first pieces of that puzzle. The Bears' trade for the former Pro Bowler reunites him with Johnson, who oversaw Jackson's best years as a pro. Jackson has some durability concerns, but when he's healthy, he's one of the best at his position. He'll go a long way in keeping Williams upright this season.
3. Bears sign center Drew Dalman
Center has long plagued the Bears as a position of weakness, so when Poles signed the top free agent at the position this offseason, the fanbase breathed a massive sigh of relief. Dalman combines above-average on-field play with an elite football IQ, which should result in cleaner pockets and a better understanding of defenses for Williams and the entire offense.
2. Bears trade for guard Joe Thuney
It's hard not to love the addition of a future Hall of Fame guard. The Bears' decision to trade for Thuney was proof of how serious they are about getting the offensive line fixed. The four-time All-Pro joins Chicago after spending his entire career in winning locker rooms (Patriots and Chiefs) and will be a critical factor in rebuilding a winning culture inside Halas Hall.
1. Chicago Bears hire Ben Johnson as head coach
No Chicago Bears offseason move was bigger than hiring Ben Johnson as head coach. Widely regarded as the NFL's top play-caller, Johnson finally brings credibility to a Bears' coaching staff, which has lacked any semblance of competency in many years. Johnson was the most sought-after coaching candidate of the last decade, and the fact that he ended up in Chicago was a break from the usual cycle of failed hires by the Bears. Had Johnson been the only addition the Chicago Bears made this offseason, it still would've been viewed as a success.