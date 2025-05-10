Ranking the most important coaches on Chicago Bears 2025 coaching staff
Everyone knows about the Chicago Bears' historic struggle at the quarterback position, but the franchise has proven just as incapable of hiring good coaches. GM Ryan Poles and the entire Bears fanbase are hoping that, just as they've (probably) solved the quarterback dilemma, they've also found the right coaching staff.
The truth is that coaches are just as important as the players, and if the Bears are going to win a lot of football games, their coaches are going to have to prove their worth. Obviously, the top coaches like Ben Johnson, Dennis Allen, and Declan Doyle will play central roles, but which of the position coaches will be key to Chicago's success?
1. Antwaan Randle El - Wide Receivers/Assistant Head Coach
The Bears have spent 9th overall and 39th overall picks on wide receivers in back-to-back draft classes, making their development almost as important as quarterback Caleb Williams. Rome Odunze had a fine rookie season, but now he will be in a bigger role and will be expected to put up some serious stats. Rookie Luther Burden III will need to be coached up in his transition from college to the pros, which is never easy.
That's the primary job for Antwaan Randle El in 2025. If he can mentor Odunze and Burden, coach them up to reach their ceilings, then Chicago's passing attack will feature arguably two of the most explosive receivers in the NFL.
2. Dan Roushar- Offensive Line
This one should be obvious. Chicago's offensive line has been among the league's worst for years now, and a lot of that fell on poor coaching. Roushar is one of the most respected O-line coaches in the league and will now have several young players he'll be expected to mold.
Kiran Amegadjie, Braxton Jones, rookie Ozzy Trapilo, and Darnell Wright are all 26 years old or younger and all have high ceilings in the NFL. With good coaching, each of them could be an impact player on Chicago's O-line for years to come.
3. Al Harris - Defensive Backs Coach/Passing Game Coordinator
It seems that wherever Al Harris goes, his defensive backs get better. Much better. Chicago already has a proven vet in two-time Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson, but the younger guys still have a ways to go before hitting their potential, and that's where Harris comes in.
In the modern NFL, defending against the pass game is just as important as a team's own passing game. If Chicago lives up to the hype and makes its first playoff appearance since 2020, they'll be facing the best quarterbacks in the league. The secondary, led by Harris, will need to be ready for that baptism by fire.
4. J.T. Barrett - Quarterbacks Coach
It almost goes without saying, but Chicago's future depends almost entirely on the development of quarterback Caleb Williams. If he becomes the superstar he was billed to be, that gets the Bears 90% of the way to a Super Bowl. If he regresses, then no amount of help around him will save Chicago's future.
Williams has all the talent in the world. Now he just needs the right coaching behind him. Ben Johnson should be the playcaller who sets him up for success on the field, but it will be just as important for quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett to have him ready throughout the week, before the Bears even get to gameday.