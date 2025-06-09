Rome Odunze focused on big Year 2 leap after making these 2025 offseason changes
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze was lauded for his off-field work ethic and high football character when he was selected by GM Ryan Poles with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and all indications of the work he's put in during the offseason confirm that the praise was warranted.
Odunze met with reporters at the conclusion of the Bears' mandatory minicamp and detailed some of what he's been focusing on as he gears up for his second season as a pro.
“There’s a lot of nitpicking and grabbing in this league that isn’t always shown,” Odunze said. “I feel like I needed to build upper-body mass to be able to combat some of those things.”
Odunze confirmed he's gained muscle weight since his last NFL snap, which should serve him well as he continues to evolve into a big-bodied target for quarterback Caleb Williams.
“It’s a different game than college football," Odunze added. "There are different windows, different ways to get open, and there’s a different pace that you have to get adapted to,” Odunze said. “Having a full season under my belt, I feel like I’m aware of those things."
RELATED: Confidence sky-high in vital Chicago Bears WR as 2025 season approaches
Wide receiver used to be one of the most difficult positions to transition from college to the pros, but the changes in how NFL defenses are officiated have given wideouts a chance to make a bigger impact earlier in their careers.
But not every receiver matures at the same speed, and for Odunze, his rookie season left a lot to be desired.
Odunze finished the 2024 season with 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that fell way short of what Bears fans envisioned when Williams and Odunze were welcomed to Chicago with an overdose of fanfare.
Perhaps, Odunze's middling rookie season can be blamed on the same reasons that much of the Bears' offense struggled last year. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was an embarrassment, and it didn't get much better after his termination.
That won't be the case in 2025, not with Ben Johnson calling the shots. And Odunze knows it.
“I think Ben (Johnson) and crew have great offensive minds,” Odunze said. “I feel like they can help put me in positions to succeed, and that’s all I can ask for."