Confidence sky-high in vital Chicago Bears WR as 2025 season approaches
Expectations for the Chicago Bears' offense in 2025 are high... very, very high. It's what happens when Ben Johnson is hired as head coach, and he will pair with Caleb Williams in what should be a marriage that produces fireworks on offense.
Indeed, for those fireworks to inspire oohs and ahhs from Bears fans, second-year wide receiver Rome Odunze must have a breakout season that proves he was worth the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
His rookie year didn't do that. Instead, it only sparked questions about his NFL ceiling. Odunze finished last year with 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns, a far cry from the production of fellow first-year receivers like Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.
But that was last year, and like all things Bears in 2025, the outlook for Odunze is extremely high. In fact, in a recent 'confidence meter' for the prominent second-year receivers in the NFL, Odunze ranked ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr. and behind only Ladd McConkey, Thomas, and Nabers.
He scored an 8 out of a possible 10.
"Odunze’s rookie season provided glimpses of hope for Bears fans," Bleacher Report's Damian Parson wrote. "He should be prepared to evolve into the team’s WR1 and take that mantle away from DJ Moore. Johnson is outstanding at designing plays to stress the defense, and Odunze will benefit from more competent and creative play calls.
Lastly, Williams has a coach who isn’t on the hot seat and who is great with quarterbacks. If Williams takes a massive step forward this season, Odunze will be the biggest beneficiary."
By all accounts, Odunze has taken developmental strides this offseason, impressing Johnson and fellow wideout DJ Moore.
He's been clear about what his goals are for 2025, too.
"Individually, wanna go for 1,000 [yards], double digit [touchdowns]," Odunze said. "I haven't honed in on any specific numbers yet, but I've always got those things in the back of my mind. I think when you're doing the right things and you're having success, and the team is having success, all the statistics and those numbers will come."
There's no doubt Odunze is one of the hardest workers on the Bears, and if there's any young player on this roster worth betting on making good on his pre-draft scouting report, it's him.