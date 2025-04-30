Setting expectations for Chicago Bears rookie WR Luther Burden III in 2025
The Chicago Bears may have landed the biggest steal in the 2025 NFL Draft in Luther Burden III. Most analysts and experts expected him to go in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, but his name was not called on Day 1.
Following a late-night workout to vent his frustrations, Burden did not have to wait long on Day 2 to finally hear his name called by the Chicago Bears.
Bears fans are right to be excited about this pick. Burden has legitimate WR1 upside and could very well be the best receiver from this draft. He's a threat to score from anywhere on the field once he gets the ball in his hands. He seems to be at his best when operating as a slot receiver, and Ben Johnson has a history of using slot receivers to carve up NFL defenses.
However, fans might want to tap the brakes when it comes to projecting Burden's rookie year stats.
With so many talented pass catchers, the Bears may be short on fantasy league winners
As a rookie and likely a slot receiver, Burden figures to be the WR3 on Chicago's depth chart, behind proven veteran DJ Moore and second-year player Rome Odunze. That already limits Burden's opportunities to stuff the stat sheet. Then you have to factor in the tight ends: team captain Cole Kmet and fellow rookie Colston Loveland, who was selected 10th overall, should both be featured heavily in the passing game.
That's a lot of mouths to feed, and that's not even counting the other receivers and the running backs who will eat up a few targets every game.
A reasonable goal for Burden's rookie season should be to roughly match Odunze's rookie stats: 54 receptions, 734 yards, 3 touchdowns. Those numbers won't win Burden any end-of-year awards, but they'd be solid numbers for a rookie serving as the WR3 on the depth chart and would likely mark a successful debut season.