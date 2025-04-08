Should the Chicago Bears trade for Breece Hall? Fan poll results revealed
The Chicago Bears have made no secret about their desire to upgrade the running back room this offseason, and while most of the speculation surrounding that improvement centers around the 2025 NFL Draft, there could be a new option entering the conversation.
New York Jets star Breece Hall is entering the final year of his rookie contract this season, and with a new front office and coaching staff leading Gang Green into the post-Aaron Rodgers era, Hall's time as the unquestioned starter may be short-lived.
Jets coach Aaron Glenn met with the media during the 2025 NFL Owners Meetings and sparked debate about Hall's role in 2025 when he said that New York will deploy a three-headed monster at running back this season. ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini suggested Glenn's comments could mean New York is in play for Ashton Jeanty with the seventh overall pick, and by default, willing to trade Hall.
"Hall is a gifted player who would attract interest if dangled in trade talks," Cimini wrote. "Perhaps the Jets would consider moving him if Boise State star Ashton Jeanty is available with the seventh pick in the April 24 draft."
Should the Chicago Bears trade for Breece Hall?
Personally, I think this is a no-brainer. Hall is one of the most physically gifted running backs in the NFL, and if it wasn't for Rodgers hijacking the Jets' offense in 2024, the former Iowa State star would've shattered his career highs in rushing yards and touchdowns.
Hall has 512 carries for 2,333 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and 14 touchdowns through three seasons in the league, and at just 23 years old, has so much tread left. Sure, he suffered a torn ACL in 2022, but he's now fully recovered and fits the definition of the offensive weapon Ben Johnson wants at running back.
But the Bears have to be willing to pay Hall a new contract, while also paying another season of D'Andre Swift's three-year, $24 million deal. But with Swift's dead cap number dropping to just $1.3 million next offseason, he's essentially on a one-year deal in 2025.
A trade for Hall appears like it makes sense, but Chicago Bears fans are a tough bunch. I published a poll on X asking Bears fans whether they'd be in favor of Poles trading for Hall, and the results were... surprising.
An overwhelming majority -- 76% -- said 'no' to a Breece Hall trade.
"Why waste draft capital on someone who is older and will have to get paid sooner than a rookie when we can just draft one?" one Bears fan asked.
"Interesting, but this draft is stacked with talent," another Bears fan said. "Could we get the same type of player by using an early day 2 pick? Intriguing, like everything comes down to price."
Let me put it this way: if Breece Hall was in the 2025 NFL Draft, which, isn't all that far-fetched considering he's only 23, he'd be the second-best running back in the class. And that's assuming Ashton Jeanty lands with a team that provides him more of an opportunity to produce than Hall's had with the Jets.
Hall ranked 18th among all running backs in carries last year, a number that qualifies as coaching malpractice considering how talented he is compared to the Jets' other options on offense. He should've been the centerpiece; instead, he was left to watch Aaron Rodgers one-hop passes to Garrett Wilson.
As you can tell, I'm in favor of the Bears trading for Hall.
The asking price wouldn't be high; at least, it shouldn't be. A running back entering the final year of his contract during a draft cycle with plenty of Day-2 backs who can replace him will probably command nothing more than a fourth-round pick in 2025 and, maybe, a future Day-2 selection. It's a price worth paying for Hall, just don't tell that to the Chicago Bears fans who voted in this poll.
Subscribe to The BearsTalk Podcast on YouTube and your favorite podcast provider.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —