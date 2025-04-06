Breece Hall Trade? Top Jets Insider Fuels Speculation In New Report
Breece Hall is just 23 years old, one of the best young running backs in football, and under contract for another year. The New York Jets wouldn't dare trade him, right?
Well, think again.
ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini speculated about a potential Hall trade in a piece published Sunday morning. Cimini cited recent remarks from head coach Aaron Glenn, who wants to deploy a running back committee next season, as well as looming contract negotiations for fellow stars Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson.
"Glenn's comments surely will fuel trade speculation," Cimini wrote. "Hall is among a handful of players up for a contract extension, most notably cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson -- both drafted the same year as Hall. It will be difficult to keep them all long term.
"Hall is a gifted player who would attract interest if dangled in trade talks. Perhaps the Jets would consider moving him if Boise State star Ashton Jeanty is available with the seventh pick in the April 24 draft."
Cimini also suggested Glenn could be trying to motivate Hall, who didn't meet expectations last season.
"Hall's numbers have declined in each season," Cimini wrote. "His yard-per-carry average has gone from 5.8 to 4.5 to 4.2, and his Rush Yards Over Expected (per attempt) has dropped from 1.4 to 0.7 to 0.4, per Next Gen Stats. Perhaps this is Glenn's way of sending a message to a player who hasn't reached his ceiling. Or maybe he believes Hall can be more efficient with fewer touches."
If the Jets trade Hall, they likely would lean on second-year backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis to pick up the slack. Or, as Cimini suggested, they could draft Boise State star Ashton Jeanty with the seventh-overall pick.
Ultimately, it would be surprising to see the Jets trade a player like Hall after just three seasons. But far stranger things have happened in the NFL, and all bets are off as New York enters a new era under Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Land Kyle Pitts In Blockbuster Round 1 NFL Draft Trade