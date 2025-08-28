Should injury-riddled Bears take gamble on Deion Sanders' son?
The Chicago Bears are a banged-up team and with only 11 days until their season-opening showdown against the Minnesota Vikings yet another injury has arisen to a troublesome position. Veteran safety Jaquan Brisker left Wednesday's practice on a cart, leaving fans to wonder if general manager Ryan Poles should take a chance on Deion Sanders' son.
In a word: Nope. Why?
Brisker has suffered a concussion in each of his last three seasons and missed the final 12 games of 2024. If he's out significant time, Elijah Hicks will step in. But he's just returning from an injury that kept him out most of training camp. Jonathan Owens has also played well in spot duty in the past.
In a brutal 24-hour period this week, Shilo Sanders got ejected from a preseason game for fighting and then cut from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for simply not being good enough.
He's a high-profile name because of his Hall-of-Fame father, but Shilo wasn't a star safety at Colorado. He went undrafted, signed as a free agent by the Buccaneers. In their camp, he got ho-hum reviews and wasn't going to make their team in a crowded, talented secondary.
Aside from Shilo's mediocre talent, he's a proven hothead. Still hanging over him is a $12 million lawsuit judgment. Add to that his temper tantrum last Saturday night that resulted in him throwing a punch and getting ejected and he just didn't prove worth the trouble in Tampa.
Said Buccaneers' head coach Todd Bowles, "You can't throw punches in this league. I mean, that's inexcusable. They're gonna get you every time. Gotta grow from that."
The Bears need help at safety, but coach Ben Johnson doesn't need another headache.