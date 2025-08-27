Chicago Bears health check for the break: Jaquan Brisker among concerns
A team that has injuries has other concerns now where they can least afford to have them.
Safety Jaquan Brisker is one player always to be monitored because of past injury situations and he left Wednesday's last practice before game week.
Brisker had concussions each of the last three seasons and sat out last year's final 12 games because of one. There is no indication this was his issue.
If Brisker is out for any amount of time, at least they have safety Elijah Hicks back now from an injury that kept him out during most of training camp.
Other situations are concerns.
Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II also left while linebacker T.J. Edwards and defensive end Dominique Robinson were not practicing. Both of them had left during Tuesday's practice.
The Bears do not practice again until Monday as players get the chance to leave preparations for the Minnesota Vikings behind for a brief time.
A player leaving practice doesn't necessarily mean something bad or even an injury. Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter left practice last week two days before the game with the Chiefs but he was fine to play against them.
With no game this week, the Bears could be extra cautious about not putting a player back out on the practice field if there was a minor issue.
Injury status for all players will finally become more clear next week when the NFL's daily injury reports begin and teams are required to post injuries as well as their status. Because the Bears open on Monday night, their first injury report will be Sept. 4.
Injuries to track next week are:
- Cornerback Jaylon Johnson's soft tissue injury that occurred in the offseason before training camp.
- Running back Kyle Monangai's soft tissue injury that has had him out since just after the second preseason game.
- Running back Roschon Johnson and a foot injury that sidelined him since Aug. 7.
- Defensive end Austin Booker and a knee injury suffered in the Buffalo game on special teams play after he made his fourth sack, and what appeared to be another half of a sack that statisticians did not give him.
- Robinson's injury, which hasn't been specified. He had an ankle injury in the Buffalo game but had practiced after that and played against Kansas City.
- Slot cornerback Josh Blackwell's unspecified injury which was to keep him out a few weeks. Blackwell was held out of last Friday's game with the Chiefs.
- Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds' minor, unspecified injury that kept him out of Friday's game.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI