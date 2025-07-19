Some Bears fans are already speculating Luther Burden III will be a bust
Before even lacing up his cleats for day one of Chicago Bears' training camp, rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III already has some Bears fans predicting he'll be a bust.
In fact, the negative chatter by some fans on X has been so loud that even Lions fans have caught wind of it.
It's perplexing. It's very premature. It's unwarranted.
And it's a terrible way for some fans to start "rooting" for this immensely gifted and electrifying pass catcher.
A player who Bears head coach Ben Johnson ─ universally lauded upon hire by fans for his offensive brilliance ─ summed up in a single word.
"STUD"
A player who countless, highly-respected analysts have said was a steal at pick 39 and an excellent fit for a Ben Johnson offense.
Burden was projected as a first-round pick a year ago after an outstanding sophomore season where he caught 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns.
He slid into the second round of the 2025 draft due to a dip in his 2024 production. A decline heavily influenced by catching passes from a hampered quarterback who played through severe wrist and ankle injuries.
However, that was overlooked by some, with questions about his work ethic and attitude popping up as to why he fell. This despite Burden handling his disappointment from not hearing his name called night one by immediately heading to the practice field to get in more work.
Perhaps fans were disappointed because they were hoping to hear a running back's name called at pick 39.
Maybe others didn't see the value in or understand Johnson's logic of selecting Burden right after drafting the elite pass-catching tight end Colston Loveland with the tenth overall pick (which also surprised many fans).
Then the critical chatter skyrocketed when Burden suffered a soft-tissue injury during rookie minicamp, which kept him off the field during OTAs.
Of course, it's not ideal that Burden suffered the injury, causing him to miss valuable reps as a rookie, especially in Johnson's new, highly precise and complex offense. Loveland, still rehabbing from his shoulder surgery, was in the same boat.
Yet when some fans heard the below from Johnson talking about the impact, they misconstrued his reaction discussing the downsides of the situation and took it as direct criticism of Burden for getting injured.
A bizarre reaction considering:
- Johnson noted that it was "a shame", signaling that it was an unfortunate situational disappointment, not a personal or character disappointment
- Injuries are never intentional. And they are a common enough occurrence that many NFL players on each roster suffer them every season and sometimes even more than once (shocking, I know)
Yet the negative chatter about Burden, who is expected to be fully healthy for training camp, swelled. Curiously, the same criticisms were not said of Loveland.
Then, when 30 of 32 second-round picks hadn't yet signed their contract in July, after the Texans and Browns set a new precedent fully guaranteeing contracts for picks 33 and 34, conversation and anxiety over whether the three Bears second-round picks would sign before camp reached a fever pitch.
However, it was Burden ─ and not fellow second-round picks offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo nor defensive tackle Shemar Turner ─ who caught the majority of flack about his delay in signing.
There was even negativity and wariness after Burden took a photo with arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. After he voluntarily visited and worked out with him to learn pro tips during his discretionary downtime leading up to camp!
(I have to ask. Exactly what about this situation screams bust?!? This is precisely how I want Burden spending his time. Plus, if he truly was going to be a bust, does anyone in their right mind think Jetta is going to willingly spend time working with him?)
That's not to say all Bears fans have been critical of Burden.
- The majority remain excited that the Bears drafted him and about his potential in this offense.
- They didn't go full doom projection about his entire career after his recent injury.
- They were hopeful a deal would get done and he'd sign his contract before camp.
- And they were thrilled when he did.
But it's fair to say that opinions remain so polarized that some fans and even those who cover the team are now projecting an outlook that covers both bases.
It's always fair to speculate on new draft picks and their future. That's what we as fans do. No pick is a 100% slam dunk.
But there are three conclusions I've reached:
1. This sensationalistic "bust" narrative is a big rush to judgment before he's ever taken a snap in an NFL game. Especially based on what evidence we've seen from those we trust (Johnson), what many experts think, and the character that Burden has shown us thus far.
2. The volume of negativity toward Burden is not only unearned, but also inequitably leveled toward him versus his teammates in similar circumstances.
3. Neither is in any way helpful to Burden from a fan of the team. Especially when we want Burden to have the best training camp and season he possibly can.
Dragging him as a bust for a one-month injury and getting down on him for negotiating fair market terms for his contract like all other second-round picks did feels unfair.
Instead, why don't all fans put their energy into rooting for him to catch up on what he missed from OTAs, exceed expectations in camp, and be ready to play week one? Isn't that what it's really about? Not taking unwarranted shots at him on social media. Not seeming to root for his downfall, instead.
Remember, this is the player the Bears drafted.
Let's hope with the contract situation now resolved, we can get to the important business of rooting for the dynamic and elusive Luther Burden III.
Let's delight and cheer wildly this season as he catches passes from Caleb, breaks defenders' ankles, and racks up one explosive play after another.
Why? Because Burden isn't just a stud. He's an absolute DAWG. And he deserves our support.