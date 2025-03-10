Bear Digest

Top Chicago Bears 2025 free agency target Milton Williams is off the board

The Chicago Bears have been connected to Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams since the start of the offseason, but GM Ryan Poles must now look elsewhere to land defensive tackle help.

Bryan Perez

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Eagles showcased the importance of a strong interior defensive line in their lopsided Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, and defensive tackle Milton Williams was a big beneficiary.

Considered one of the top free agents available in 2025, Williams ranked high on Bears fans wish lists as the negotiation window opened.

But it didn't take long for those wish lists to get tossed into the trash.

Williams is finalizing a deal with the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Milton Williams is second Bears free-agency target to sign elsewhere

Williams joins Khalil Mack as two Chicago Bears free-agency targets to sign elsewhere early in the legal negotiation window. Mack re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers to a one-year, $18 million deal, and while we don't know the terms of Williams' contract with the Patriots, it's sure to be one of the biggest contracts of the offseason.

The Bears haven't been sitting idly by, however. Ryan Poles struck quickly to sign center Drew Dalman, a player considered a must-have to complete the offensive line rebuild in Chicago.

With Dalman in place, the Bears can focus their attention on defense, with remaining quality free agents like Josh Sweat (Philadelphia Eagles) and Chase Young (New Orleans Saints) still available.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI  —

More Chicago Bears News:

Published |Modified
Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

Home/News