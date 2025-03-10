Top Chicago Bears 2025 free agency target Milton Williams is off the board
The Philadelphia Eagles showcased the importance of a strong interior defensive line in their lopsided Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, and defensive tackle Milton Williams was a big beneficiary.
Considered one of the top free agents available in 2025, Williams ranked high on Bears fans wish lists as the negotiation window opened.
But it didn't take long for those wish lists to get tossed into the trash.
Williams is finalizing a deal with the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Milton Williams is second Bears free-agency target to sign elsewhere
Williams joins Khalil Mack as two Chicago Bears free-agency targets to sign elsewhere early in the legal negotiation window. Mack re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers to a one-year, $18 million deal, and while we don't know the terms of Williams' contract with the Patriots, it's sure to be one of the biggest contracts of the offseason.
The Bears haven't been sitting idly by, however. Ryan Poles struck quickly to sign center Drew Dalman, a player considered a must-have to complete the offensive line rebuild in Chicago.
With Dalman in place, the Bears can focus their attention on defense, with remaining quality free agents like Josh Sweat (Philadelphia Eagles) and Chase Young (New Orleans Saints) still available.
