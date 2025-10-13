Week 6 prediction spells bad news for the Chicago Bears vs. Commanders
The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders are set for Round 2 of the Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels rivalry. The Bears enter Week 6's Monday night matchup as underdogs, and if one ominous prediction becomes reality, they'll end up with their third loss of the 2025 season.
According to three bold predictions for the Bears vs. Commanders game by Sports Illustrated, Chicago's run defense is going to get shredded by Daniels in what could be his best game of the year so far.
"Whether it’s a designed run or a scramble, Daniels will be looking to make plays with his legs, and I’m expecting him to have plenty of success when he does," Sports Illustrated's Karl Rasmussen wrote. "I’m predicting Daniels will rush for a season-high 75 yards and score his first rushing touchdown of the year."
Daniels had success running the ball against the Bears in 2024. He totaled 52 yards on eight carries, and threw for 326 yards and a touchdown, although those numbers were inflated by the last-second Hail Mary touchdown (or, as Bears fans would put it, the Fail Mary touchdown).
"Chicago’s defense has given up 164.5 rushing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL," Rasmussen wrote. "In Week 4, the Bears’ defense surrendered 240 rushing yards to the Raiders. Although the Bears have yet to come up against a mobile quarterback like Daniels this season, I’m expecting they will have a tough time trying to contain him."
One thing working in the Bears' favor is the team's latest injury report. Dennis Allen's defense will finally have cornerback Kyler Gordon on the field, and linebacker TJ Edwards, one of Chicago's most reliable run defenders, is back, too.
Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett will miss the game with a knee injury.
Kickoff between the Bears and Commanders is scheduled for 8:15 PM EST from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.