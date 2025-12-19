QB duel headlines Bears' keys to victory in Week 16 rematch with Packers

For the first time in many years, the historic Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers rivalry feels like a genuine rivalry again. Both teams have winning seasons and are playing meaningful football well into December, with Saturday's matchup likely deciding who will be crowned the NFC North division champion this year.

This game is set to be appointment viewing for any football fan, and there's no shortage of interesting narratives. Both teams are banged up, with two key Bears weapons ruled out and a Packers injury report that is sure to raise eyebrows in Chicago. Both quarterbacks are under pressure to deliver a statement win for different reasons (Chicago needing the validation of a successful season, and Green Bay needing to prove the Micah Parsons injury won't derail their Super Bowl aspirations).

Such a high-stakes game presents an unfamiliar situation to younger Bears players, but they've proven before to be up for any challenge. This is a game that they can win, but certain matchups will have to break their way for that to happen. Here's how Chicago can walk out of Soldier Field with a victory and a stranglehold on the NFC North.

1. Throw a changeup on defense

Dennis Allen likes to play man coverage on defense, and Chicago's cornerbacks seem to prefer playing this way, as well. However, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been an absolute killer against man coverage this year. According to Pro Football Focus, Love has a 93.8 grade against man coverage, and in Week 14 against the Bears, he completed eight of ten passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns when the Bears were in man.

It might behoove the Bears to play more zone coverage on Saturday to mix things up and catch the Packers off guard, especially with the injuries they have on their offensive line. If the Bears can muddy the picture a bit, not only should the defensive line have more time to get home, but they should be able to goad Love into errant throws.

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

2. Tight ends lead the way

The Bears will be without two of their top receivers in this contest, which is obviously not ideal, but there's no reason for Bears fans to panic. Rookie tight end Colston Loveland has been on a heater since Week 9 and already has had himself a good game against the Packers. Meanwhile, he may not be stuffing the stat sheet, but Cole Kmet remains a reliable pass catcher, especially in the red zone.

The Bears will want to establish a strong run game against Green Bay, but they still need to find success in the passing game, and doing that will require a heavy dose of tight ends. Ben Johnson should prepare a game plan with plenty of 12 and 13-personnel packages to get as many tight ends on the field as he can.

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

3. Caleb Williams must outplay Jordan Love

In Week 15, Williams played his best game in months against what had been a strong Cleveland defense. That needs to carry over into Week 16 if the Bears are going to defeat the Packers. Last time they faced off, Williams struggled mightily, and it was his untimely misfire that cost the Bears a shot to win the game in a dramatic final minute. Love, on the other hand, made his own mistakes but played a more complete game.

Williams needs to flip that script on Saturday. The defense will hopefully improve from Week 14 and limit the explosive plays, but if they can't, Williams must find a way to outduel Love.

Final Prediction: Bears win 30-28

The Bears will be missing a couple of key starters on offense, but Green Bay's defense is also dealing with significant injuries. However, I have more trust in Chicago's overall core than Green Bay's. Tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet will deliver big performances to make up for the loss of Rome Odunze and Luther Burden, while the defense locks in and limits Green Bay's high-flying offense. Love will have his moments and play a fine game, but Williams will put on the best performance of his career.

This should be another close game that mirrors their Week 18 showdown from last year: the Packers take a late, one-point lead, and Caleb Williams drives his team downfield for a walk-off field goal.

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

