With Jaylon Johnson out, Bears have nightmare matchups ahead of them
As if it wasn't bad enough for the Chicago Bears following a crushing Week 2 defeat, now we know that two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be out indefinitely, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Johnson, who missed all of training camp, the preseason, and the season opener with a groin injury, reaggravated the injury against the Lions. The lack of a timetable on his return is disturbing, to say the least.
This means that a Bears defense that just gave up a humiliating 52-point blowout win to the Detroit Lions, a team that had been held to only 13 points in the game before, will have to do without its best player for the time being. Considering some of the matchups the Bears have ahead of them, that's going to be a serious problem.
Next week, Chicago faces the Dallas Cowboys, who have star receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The Las Vegas Raiders have Brocker Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. Then, following the Bears' Week 5 bye, they head back to Washington to face the Commanders, led by Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel.
In Johnson's absence, the entire defense will need to step up if they want to have a prayer of beating some of these teams. Other cornerbacks, most notably Tyrique Stevenson, will need to be much better than they were on Sunday. As for the defensive ends, the Bears are spending far too much money on that position to get such pathetic performances as on Sunday, when Jared Goff was not sacked a single time.
This is when we are going to find out what the Bears are made of, as they respond to this adversity. Let's hope it's tougher stuff than what we saw on Ford Field on Sunday.