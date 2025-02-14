Offseason feeding frenzy threatening Bears' chance at improving
It's not common for Bears GM Ryan Poles to acknowledge one specific need above all others prior to the NFL draft, although he'll usually point to a few of them on a similar level.
It's the smart thing to do. No one wants to give away what they're really thinking in the draft and free agency.
However, it's as clear as the 68 sacks and 25th-ranked running attack what the Bears need. Defensive line is the same way, with sack totals up but not enough, and the run defense all the way down from first to 28th.
The offensive and defensive lines are huge needs.
The sure tip-off, if one was necessary, occurred when coach Ben Johnson talked about improving the offensive line through coaching, "...and we will certainly talk about acquiring talent to bolster that unit as well," Johnson said.
As for defense, coordinator Dennis Allen made this need clear through omission.
"I think there's a couple of spots up front that I feel like we've got some players," the Bears defensive coordinator said.
If there's a couple spots, it leaves a couple where they need more help.
It's been such an obvious Bears need that as long ago as September of the 2024 season Pro Football Focus posted a story detailing all teams' draft needs for 2025 and Trevor Sikkema was able to pinpoint guard, tackle and interior defensive line as their major weaknesses. He only missed on edge defender,
The big problem with all of this is the same problem facing the Bears when the start free agency and have the opportunity to sign Kansas City's Trey Smith. It's the competition.
While various teams have been offered up as Bears competition for Smith from Kansas City to New England, Seattle, Tennessee and Houston, there are a lot more teams looking to add offensive and defensive line help in general.
The Athletic posted a staff-written article polling all of its NFL team beat writers and 21 of the 32 teams had offensive or defensive line listed as their top needs.
It's a good thing for Poles that he has the 10th pick in Round 1, two picks early in Round 2 and an early third-round pick, as well as the seventh-most available and effective salary cap space.
He's going to need all of edge he can get with that horde of teams joining in on the offensive and defensive line feeding frenzy.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron called Trey Smith signing with Chicago one of the four free agent signings he'd like to see happen this offseason. It's been rumored and reported on as a possibility practically everywhere since late in the regular season.
However, players like Colts guard Will Fries, Lions guard Kevin Zeitler, Eagles guard Mekhi Becton and Falcons center Drew Dalman have to be names close at hand for Poles if he can't secure Smith gets a tag applied when teams begin doing this on Tuesday.
The same is true with defensive linemen like Detroit defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Milton Williams and Saints defensive end Chase Young.
The deepest areas in free agency and the draft look like they might be the defensive and offensive lines, but there are always limits on the truly worthwhile signings.
