On SI Power Rankings Boost Bears Without Vote of Confidence
The soft competition faced by the Bears in their victories continues to hold them back in relation to other teams in On SI power rankings.
In the second power rankings released by On SI, the Bears came in at No. 20 overall, four spots better than last week. However, they are two behind a 1-4 team and three behind a 2-3 team. They are one spot ahead of the Jets, who fired their coach on Tuesday.
Arizona is 2-3 and ranked 18th and Cincinnati 1-4 and ranked 19th, a few spots ahead of the Bears.
So need less to say, they haven't quite left an impression despite Caleb Williams' improved passing over the last three games.
ON SI POWER RANKINGS FOR WEEK 6
The Bears are the lowest ranked three-win team in the On SI poll and overall there are six teams with fewer wins who are ranked ahead of them.
Their own division looks to be a real problem moving ahead on the schedule as the Vikings are ranked second, the Lions third and the Packers ninth, and the Bears play all three twice starting in November.
Twitter: Bears OnSI