Week 6 On SI NFL Power Rankings: Texans and Commanders Leap Up the List
The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs continued to set the standard in the NFL last week, which also saw elite performances by Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and Bengals wide receiver Jamar Chase.
The Bengals are, despite fantastic quarterbacking from Joe Burrow, looking from the outside in at the playoff picture. With a 1-4 record following a three-point home loss to the Ravens, they come in at No. 19 in our Week 6 NFL power ankings, but that isn't the biggest surprise from this week's votes.
The Washington Commanders are, according to the On SI Contributors, the eighth-best team in the NFL. This is just five games removed from a 13-loss season. They appear to be the team to beat in the NFC East, even with Dak Prescott's late game heroics Sunday night in Pittsburgh.
Let’s take a look at our Week 6 rankings.
32. Carolina Panthers (-1)
The Carolina Panthers looked like a completely different team in Weeks 3-4 with Andy Dalton at quarterback, but the good times were not bound to last. Facing a tough defense in Chicago,Dalton looked extremely uncomfortable (8/28 for 136 yards with no touchdowns, an INT, and two recovered fumbles), ending any chance Carolina would prevail against a mediocre team like the Bears. The Panthers were too quick to abandon the run, WRs failed to find separation, and the defense allowed the Bears rookie QB to have a career day throwing for over 300 yards and two TD's. As icing on the cake, Jadeveon Clowney, Taylor Moton, Austin Corbett and several otherswere injured. The 1-4 Panthers will now host the division leading Falcons and Kirk Cousins, who threw for 500+ yards last week vs Tampa. — Tim Weaver, Carolina Panthers on SI
31. Tennesse Titans (+1)
The Titans haven't lost in 14 days, which is certainly something to cheer about after losing the first three games of the season. If they can build a win streak, they should find their way back in the middle of the pack. — Jeremy Brener, Tennessee Titans On SI
30. New England Patriots (-1)
The Patriots once again couldn't move the football. Unfortunately, it appears like it will be a long season. Jerod Mayo has some things to be excited about, but this season isn't going to be fun. — Evan Massey, New England Patriots On SI
29. Jacksonville Jaguars (-1)
The Jaguars found their first victory of the season thanks to career performances from Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., Tank Bigsby, and Travon Walker. If the Jaguars' young core can keep improving, they have a chance to salvage their season. — John Shipley, Jacksonville Jaguars On SI.
28. New York Giants (+2)
Don’t look now, but the New York Giants have slowly become an up-and-coming team since Week 2. They’ve been close but unable to get over the hump, but in a 29-20 win against Seattle, the Giants finally put together a dominating and thorough effort that saw them win a game on the road many thought they had no business winning. — Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI
27. Las Vegas Raiders (-4)
The Las Vegas Raiders are sitting at 2-3 on the season, and all three losses are accredited to games they should have won. Antonio Pierce finds his team navigating the Davante Adams drama while protecting their season from spiraling out of control. — Hondo S. Carpenter, Las Vegas Raiders On SI
26. Cleveland Browns (-2)
It's hard to envision a worse start to the season for the Browns than what they've put together. Deshaun Watson has been erratic, the offensive line is in shambles, nobody respects their ability to run the ball (until Nick Chubb comes back), Amari Cooper leads the NFL in drops, David Njoku continues to battle injury ... it's a disaster right now. The season isn't over and there's time to get it right, but they are closer to having the No. 1 pick in the draft in April than they do a playoff berth. — Brendan Gulick, Cleveland Browns On SI
25. Los Angeles Rams (+2)
Despite an impressive performance by safety Kamron Curl, and running back Kryon Williams' 102-yard (and one fumble) night, the Rams were not looking like a playoff team in Week 5. The Packers never managed to pull away, but the Rams are likely going to miss the playoffs if they can't find their identity as a team, something lacking since the retirement of Aaron Donald. — On SI Contributors, Los Angeles Rams On SI
24. Indianapolis Colts (-2)
After five weeks, the Colts are still such a mystery. They had momentum with consecutive wins fueled by a strong run game on both sides of the ball, but then Trevor Lawrence & Co. buzzsawed their way through the Colts' defense in Week 5 for their first win. The Colts are simply too battered to be anything but a mystery. — Jake Arthur, Indianapolis Colts On SI
23. Miami Dolphins (-2)
The Miami Dolphins are heading into their bye week on a positive note because they ended their three-game losing streak with a win against New England and because they're one game closer from likely getting QB Tua Tagovailoa back from injured reserve. — Alain Poupart, Miami Dolphins On SI
22. New York Jets (-5)
Chaos. New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh has been fired. Aaron Rodgers and the offense once again looked ineffective and lost against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Their elite defense was unable to stop a Sam Darnold drive late in the fourth and are once again looking for answers. The season may not be over but it sure appears the turmoil, miscommunication and consistent drama has turned this once potential Super Bowl contender into a mediocre squad in a bad division. — Kade Kistner, New York Jets On SI
21. Chicago Bears (+4)
After beating Carolina 36-10, the three Bears wins to date might have come against the worst three teams in the league. It still beats losing to one of them. The running game's revival continues and it helped Caleb Williams go deeper with his throws Sunday but sustaining this against a good defense is the trick. — Gene Chamberlain, Chicago Bears On SI
20. Denver Broncos (+6)
Bo Nix is the first Broncos rookie QB to ever win three in a row. Hasn't always been pretty, but Denver is 'Bo-lieving' in Nix, and it can afford to with a defense so predatory. — Chad Jensen, Denver Broncos On SI
19. Cincinnati Bengals (-)
The Bengals are 1-4 and their four losses have been by a combined 15 points. They just aren't making winning plays with the game on the line. Their defense has struggled and they've been undisciplined down the stretch of games, which has overshadowed Joe Burrow's stellar play over the past month. —James Rapien, Cincinnati Bengals On SI
18. Arizona Cardinals (+1)
The Arizona Cardinals pulled off an eye-opening win thanks to a second half shutout and clutch plays across the board. There were major questions surrounding the Cardinals and if they could find ways to win close games. For one week, at least, we have our answer. — Donnie Druin,Arizona Cardinals On SI
17. Los Angeles Chargers (-1)
The 2-2 Chargers are returning from a bye week, and hope that time away has healed Justin Herbert's high-ankle sprain and injuries to their elite offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. After starting 2-0, the Bolts have dropped the last two with OC Greg Roman's attempts to operate a balanced offensive game plan proving unsuccessful and Jim Harbaugh's "tough guy" approach being questioned. The Chargers head to Denver to face an emerging Broncos team gaining confidence on a three-game win streak. — Chris Roling, Chargers On SI
16. Dallas Cowboys (-1)
The Dallas Cowboys finally found some life in their ground game via Rico Dowdle,who had the best performance by a Cowboys RB in over a year, but still made it hard on themselves in the win against the resilient Steelers. Everyone will remember the impressive final drive and the game-winning touchdown pass from their $60M QB Dak Prescott to Jalen Tolbert. What will be forgotten is the three turnovers from Prescott and nearly a fourth from Rico Dowdle right before the end of the game. McCarthy deserves praise (and got a game ball) for pushing the team through the (mostly self-inflicted) adversity, but the team faces a gauntlet over the next 6 games against Detroit, San Francisco, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, and Washington. We’ll know for sure who they are by the end of this stretch. If they emerge with a winning record, there will be reason to buy in...if not, we may need to start photoshopping Bill Belichick in Cowboys’ gear. — Randy Gurz Dallas Cowboys on SI
15. New Orleans Saints (-1)
Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints both took steps back against a stout Kansas City Chiefs defense. If the Saints manage to steady the ship until Carr returns from an oblique injury, they still have a shot at a playoff berth with their +44 point differential through five weeks. — On SI Contributors, New Orleans Saints On SI
14. Seattle Seahawks (-3)
Enduring the worst loss of the Mike Macdonald era, the Seahawks cratered on defense against a previously struggling Giants offense, putting their legitimacy as a contender in the NFC West seriously in question after five weeks. — Corbin Smith, Seattle Seahawks On SI
13. Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)
Back-to-back losses aren't where the Pittsburgh Steelers can afford to be, with their scheduling only getting tougher as the season progresses. After losing to the Cowboys, this team probably has a decision to make at quarterback, but their play-calling, running game and wide receivers should also be questioned. — Noah Strackbein, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4)
Yikes. Tampa Bay had a chance to go 4-1 with a surefire win under two minutes left on Thursday night, but a massive misstep caused them to drop a divisional game to the Atlanta Falcons. With the same record and a head-to-head loss, the Bucs drop below their rival and have ground to make up. — River Wells, Tampa Bay Buccaneers On SI
11. Atlanta Falcons (+6)
It took a month, but Kirk Cousins looks comfortable on his repaired Achilles, and first time offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is finding his groove. Running back Bijan Robinson has faced a lot of stacked boxes early in the season, but after Cousins torched the Buccaneers secondary for over 500 yards, expect more lanes to open for the Falcons' rushing attack. — Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons On SI
10. Philadelphia Eagles (-1)
The Philadelphia Eagles entered the Week 5 bye week with a disappointing 2-2 record but will have a chance to right the ship against the lowly 1-4 Cleveland Browns team, who have been hampered by DeShaun Watson under center. The Eagles are home favorites and will look to get back to a winning record in Week 6. — Scott Neville, Philadelphia Eagles On SI
9. Green Bay Packers (-1)
The Packers needed two more takeaways by Xavier McKinney to beat the depleted Rams. A layup on Sunday at Lambeau against the Cardinals looks a lot more interesting now that Arizona stunned the 49ers. To keep pace in the loaded NFC, this is a huge game for Green Bay with Houston and Detroit on the horizon. — Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers On SI
8. Washington Commanders (+5)
Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels made even more history by becoming the first rookie to throw for more than 1,000 yards and rush for more than 250 in his first five career starts, and has the DMV believing in winning football again. — David Harrison Jr., Washington Commanders On SI
7. San Francisco 49ers (-3)
The 49ers are a mess. Their defensive line is a disappointment, their offense has no identity and their head coach can't finish games. On Sunday, Kyle Shanahan blew another 10-point fourth-quarter lead, something he did two weeks ago against the Rams. If he loses to the Seahawks this Thursday, his seat will heat up. Fortunately for the 49ers, there's a chance Christian McCaffrey will return Week 7 against the Chiefs. — Grant Cohn., San Francisco 49ers On SI
6. Buffalo Bills (-)
The entire Bills team was an initial no-show versus the Texans, failing behind 17-3 in what might have been Josh Allen's worst game as a professional (he finished nine for 30, 131 yards, and 58.4 QBR). The resilient Bills mounted a second-half comeback tying the game at 20, before poor time management decisions gave Houston the ability to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired. There is plenty of blame to be shared for the loss, but Buffalo needs to regroup quickly as it travels to New Jersey to take on the Jets in an AFC East clash on Monday night. Bills Mafia has lots of questions: Should Brandon Beane pursue a talent like Davante Adams or roll with the "everybody eats" receiving philosophy? Is Sean McDemott holding this team back and wasting Allen's talent? There is still a lot of season left to play, but the Bills need to get healthy and figure things out quickly. — Chris Pirrone, Buffalo Bills on SI
5. Houston Texans (+2)
The Texans get their best win of the season by beating the Bills at home. The most promising part about the win is probably the fact that the Texans still have room to grow, which means they can find ways to move up the ladder. — Jeremy Brener, Houston Texans On SI
4. Baltimore Ravens (-1)
If this game doesn't show how special of a player Lamar Jackson truly is, then I don't know what will. Even with the Ravens' defense playing terribly for 57 minutes, the two-time MVP put together a world-class performance (26/42, 348 yards and three touchdowns passing) to will his team to victory. It may have been a roller coaster and a half, but Baltimore winning its first divisional matchup is crucial in the brutal AFC North. — John Alfano, Baltimore Ravens On SI
3. Detroit Lions (+2)
The Lions bye week came at the perfect time, as the team suffered a myriad of injuries the first month of the season. A key NFC matchup awaits on the road against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. It will provide another test to help decipher if Dan Campbell's squad is a contender. — John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
2. Minnesota Vikings (-)
The Vikings were firmly in the driver's seat from start to finish, and quarterback Sam Darnold played just well enough against a top-5 defense in the New York Jets. Even with the Jet's elite defensive line, the Vikings still managed to put up 24 points as they head into their Week 6 bye, still yet to lose a game. — On SI Contributors, Minnesota Vikings On SI
1. Kansas City Chiefs (-)
The Chiefs got two things they were searching for on Monday night: a multi-score victory and an injury-free performance. With huge nights from Kareem Hunt and JuJu Smith-Schuster [hyperlink: https://www.si.com/nfl/chiefs/game-day/juju-smith-schuster-big-game-earns-praise-from-patrick-mahomes-andy-reid-hes-a-pro], a pair of familiar faces kept the offense moving as KC enters their bye week undefeated. While players rest up, GM Brett Veach should still be calling around to check on the status of tradable pass catchers. —Joshua Brisco, Kansas City Chiefs On SI