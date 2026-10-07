2 Big-Swing Bears Trade Targets on the Edge That Ryan Poles Must Pursue

The Chicago Bears' defense has turned out to be a major surprise through the first month of the 2026 NFL season.

Head coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen have thrived on the "no-name defense" overperforming through the first four games.

At some point, general manager Ryan Poles and rest of the team's brain trust will have to embrace some big names, though. After Marcus Davenport's release and subsequent retirement on Monday, a name could be useful along the edge beyond just another depth piece. There's inexperience and past medical histories to worry about.

While the natural reaction is to eye a reunion with Khalil Mack, given his Los Angeles Chargers' 0-4 hole and the prior familiarity with Allen, Poles isn't going for a 35-year-old with no long-term future in the Windy City beyond a rental.

He could go for these two under-30 stars who are on teams that are going nowhere fast instead, though:

Josh Sweat

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Adam Schefter has already floated Arizona Cardinals EDGE Josh Sweat as a potential deadline name to watch. Sweat has seven tackles, two quarterback hits, and a sack through a 1-3 start for Arizona.

The Cardinals' only win was against the aforementioned 0-4 Chargers and though they've improved over the past two games, they've held multiple 20-point deficits in NFC West divisional games. Arizona should be a seller by November 10.

Sweat has no guaranteed money beyond the 2026 season, so Poles could essentially have him on a "prove-it" arrangement. Of course, with Chicago's current defensive ends, there could be chances to prove it on a massive stage.

Dayo Odeyingbo is showing no signs of residual damage from his Achilles tear, but the chances of another major injury are higher because of it. Austin Booker is playing well in his rookie season, but there's always the chance deep waters pose problems when the stakes raise in January.

Sweat's run defense leaves a bit to be desired, but he'd be a strong fit opposite Montez Sweat -- who, no, is not his brother -- assuming Allen's complex playbook doesn't cause any friction.

Chop Robinson

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive end Chop Robinson (44) reacts after hitting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami Dolphins defensive end Chop Robinson bulked up to 265 pounds in the offseason, making him a stronger edge-setting option. He hasn't become elite overnight, but the third-year EDGE is improving.

Allen doesn't use wide-9 techniques like Jeff Hafley that open up unique lanes for Robinson to attack. It'd take an adjustment for Robinson, since he's played in some havoc-heavy schemes like Hafley's and Manny Diaz's at Penn State.

With that said, Anthony Weaver's concepts were closer schematically to Allen's, which focus on cohesion with the interior defensive linemen to close the gaps. Robinson played under Weaver for two seasons.

Robinson is more of a long-term play. The upside of Robinson and Odeyingbo on passing downs is tantalizing. At 23, he's a moldable piece that could grow within the Bears organization for years to come.

We'll see how desperate Miami gets. The Dolphins have no need to lock many pieces down and have unclean books from dead money already.

Perhaps Poles could strike gold with Robinson if Miami looks to move their valuable assets for future-focused returns.