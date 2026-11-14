Jeffery Simmons Was Frustrated With Titans After Trade to Bears

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has expressed on a few occasions how happy he is to be with the Chicago Bears.

But upon initially being traded to Chicago from the Tennessee Titans, he wasn't exactly thrilled about it.

Simmons made the honest admission during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," saying he was initially frustrated because he didn't think Tennessee would trade him since he was such an important member of the franchise.

"I just didn't think that would happen to me, especially going into Year 8," Simmons said.

"I was really pissed off that it really happened right then and there because... I was still going out there playing my tail off and giving Tennessee and their organization everything I had when I stepped on that field, in the locker room, practice field, in this community."

The face of the franchise untli he wasn't

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) stands during the National Anthem against the Houston Texans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's understandable why Simmons felt that way. He had become a stalwart in Tennessee and the face of the franchise and many, including Simmons himself, believed he was untradeable.

Simmons was one of two players left from the 2019 Titans team that went to the AFC Championship Game, along with safety Amani Hooker, who has now also been traded, also.

In fairness to the Titans, they didn't want to trade him, but the historic package Bears general manager Ryan Poles threw at Tennessee was just too good to pass up on, especially for a rebuilding team like the Titans.

Already feeling like home

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite his frustration with the Titans, Simmons said he is happy in Chicago and it's already feeling like home. Simmons even went as far as to say he hopes to finish his career with the Bears.

"These last two weeks have been unbelievable," Simmons admitted. "The fans of Chicago, they breathe football. To pack out the stadium, even on Monday night in Seattle, I got chills to hear how many fans and see how many fans we had in Seattle."

"Then you come back home to another primetime game Sunday night in Chicago, that was unreal running out of that tunnel for the first time. It's definitely feeling like home and I'm looking forward to hopefully end my career there, whenever that may be," he added.

A big jump from Tennessee to Chicago

Chicago Bears fans react before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going from the Titans' fan base to the Bears' is quite the jump for Simmons.

Tennessee's fans have often been criticized for allowing fans of the opposing team to invade their stadium, so seeing Bears fans show up in big numbers at a road game is definitely something Simmons hasn't seen during his career.

Simmons is also going from a team that has been terrible for years now and is currently in the process of a rebuild to one that is a legit Super Bowl contender in 2026.

And, being on a true contender and playing in a bigger market and in more primetime games means Simmons has more eyes on him than ever. Simmons has often flown under the radar in Tennessee, but that will no longer be the case now that he's with the Bears.

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