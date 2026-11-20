The Chicago Bears bring a four-game winning streak into their home matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

The Saints are coming off a 20-17 home loss to the Panthers, dropping them to 3-6 on the season. However, New Orleans is at least 2-1 on the road.

Meanwhile, Chicago is coming out of its bye week after a walk-off win over the Buccaneers in Week 9. The Bears are now 7-2 on the season and 4-1 at home.

The Bears beat the Saints 26-14 at home last October.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 11 matchup with a final score prediction.

Saints vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Saints +11.5 (-110)

Bears -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Saints: +455

Bears: -625

Total

48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The line has moved a bit since the odds opened for this game, with the Bears now -11.5 favorites after opening at a flat -10. The total has also moved, going down a point from 49.5 to 48.5.

Saints vs. Bears Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Saints vs. Bears Prediction

The Saints' numbers on either side of the football aren't good. They have somehow saved themselves from the conversation for being one of the worst teams in the NFL, but they are. They're 26th in net yards per play (-0.7), 23rd in EPA per play, success rate, opponent EPA per play, and 26th in opponent success rate. Things look even bleaker when you realize that they rank that low in every metric while also having the fourth-easiest schedule to date.

Now they have to take on one of the hottest teams in the NFL that's also coming off their BYE. There's going to be a time to fade the Bears, but at home against this Saints team isn't the time to do so. I'll lay the points on Chicago.

Pick: Bears -10.5 (-110) via BetWay

I’m going against MacMillan in this one, as I took New Orleans and the points in the Saints vs. Bears betting preview . It may not be pretty, but the Saints find ways to stay in games.

The Bears coming out of their bye week does make me hesitate a bit, but not enough to scare me away from New Orleans as big underdogs. Chicago let Tampa Bay back into the game last time out, after all.

Final Score Prediction: Bears 27, Saints 20

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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