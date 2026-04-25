2026 NFL Draft: Bears Pivot to Defense in Day 3 Mock Draft

As excited as Chicago Bears fans were after the first night of the 2026 NFL draft, many had plunged into despair just 24 hours later. In the second and third rounds of the draft, general manager Ryan Poles went offense, offense, and offense again, despite a porous defensive line that hasn't gotten any better this offseason.

The Bears started the night by adding Iowa center Logan Jones with their second-round pick, and that made sense. Drew Dalman's shocking retirement last month left the Bears' offensive line in a lurch, and a trade for center Garrett Bradbury wasn't going to adequately fill Dalman's Pro Bowl shoes.

But the Bears followed that pick up with tight end Sam Roush and receiver Zavion Thomas, a pair of head-scratching decisions to say the least. With that in mind, and with the final day of the 2026 NFL draft ahead of us, I ran a mock draft for Rounds 4-7 to see if I could find the Bears some defensive help.

4.129 Max Llewellyn - Defensive End, Iowa

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The former Iowa Hawkeye has great size at six-foot-six and 258 pounds, and he boasts 32.25" arms. This is an ideal frame for Dennis Allen's 4-3 defense, and he already comes with NFL-ready technique. He could use some coaching up, but Llewellyn projects as a situational pass rusher with special teams upside.

5.144 (via TEN) Darrell Jackson Jr. - Defensive Tackle, Florida State

Melina Myers-Imagn Images

I like betting on unteachable traits this late in the draft, and Darrell Jackson Jr. delivers in spades. He's a massive presence at six-foot-five and has incredible 34.75" arms. His technique is nothing to write home about, but with measurables like his, you can trust Dennis Allen to maximize his skillset.

7.239 Le'Veon Moss - Running Back, Texas A&M

Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

I won't go all defense in this mock draft, especially when an intriguing running back like Moss is available. He's another speed threat that could be the perfect D'Andre Swift replacement. He's not likely ready to make an impact in 2026, but that won't be a problem. I'd like to see the Bears add him anyway in anticipation of a 2027 breakout season, once Swift's contract is up.

7.241 Marcus Allen - Cornerback, North Carolina

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bears still need a CB2, but the best I can do is add another player into the mix for a training camp position battle. Allen comes with good size to be able to play on the boundary opposite of Jaylon Johnson, and he could push the other cornerbacks who are already on the roster.