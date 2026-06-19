3 Draft Busts the Chicago Bears Will Finally Give Up On This Offseason

When the Chicago Bears take the practice field for training camp next month, that's when positional battles for starting and backup jobs will really heat up.

Up until now, players have been running around in t-shirts and shorts or sweatpants and there's really not a ton coaches can gauge when there are no pads involved.

When the pads come on and players start taking part in joint practices and preseason contests as the summer wears on, we'll really know where everyone stands.

As the Bears narrow down their roster to 53 players, we believe Chicago will end up pulling the plug on three recent draft busts.

Kiran Amegadjie

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Amegadjie has been a huge disappointment over two seasons in the NFL. He appeared in just six games (one start) in 2024 and then missed all of 2025 due to injury.

Amegadjie is in the left tackle competition, but as of right now it looks like the job is Braxton Jones' to lose, which means the 2024 third-round pick is really competing for a backup role.

His main competitors are Jedrick Wills and Theo Benedet, both of whom have more NFL experience than Amegadjie, which puts him at a disadvantage.

With such a crowded tackles group that also includes the starter on the right side, Darnell Wright, we see Amegadjie getting the boot after he loses out to Benedet and Wills for depth roles.

Ruben Hyppolite

Chicago Bears linebacker (47) Ruben Hyppolite III. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Because of injury issues and healthy scratches, Hyppolite played in just seven games last season and looked overmatched.

Hyppolite was widely viewed as a reach pick when the Bears took him in the fourth round in 2025 and so far there has been nothing to suggest that belief is wrong.

Chicago has three locks at linebacker in T.J. Edwards, Devin Bush and D'Marco Jackson, so there will be two spots up for grabs, at most, and one of those will likely go to 2026 fifth-round pick Keyshaun Elliott.

Hyppolite is not having an ideal offseason thus far, as he sat out all of mandatory minicamp with an undisclosed injury.

There is a very real scenario in which Hyppolite doesn't make the cut in favor of another player who can offer more special teams value, like Jack Sanborn, Nephi Sewell or Jon Rhattigan, for example.

Roschon Johnson

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Johnson has seen the Bears bring in multiple backs to play ahead of him since he was drafted in 2023 and he stands to be buried on the depth chart once again in 2026.

Another massive indictment on Johnson came last season, when the few scraps the Bears did have for backs not named D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai mostly went to Brittan Brown, who out-snapped Johnson 15-4 on offense while also tallying three more carries.

Whether it's because the Bears are simply done with him or because he requests to be cut or traded, we could definitely see Johnson playing elsewhere in 2026.