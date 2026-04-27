3 Free Agent Bears Can Still Sign to Make Up For 2026 NFL Draft Blunders

As the first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft came and went, Chicago Bears fans were dismayed at the approach.

The expectation was that the Bears would address edge rusher and interior defensive line over the first two days, but that didn't happen and instead the Bears opted for positions that were not nearly as important, with the exception of the Dillon Thieneman pick, which we loved.

It's clearly obvious why that was a mistake. The Bears needed more pass-rush juice on the interior and along the edge after tallying the seventh-fewest sacks and the second-worst pass-rush win rate last season, and the run defense needed a shot in the arm after giving up the sixth-most rushing yards in 2025.

Now, the Bears are depending on Dayo Odeyingbo off a second torn Achilles, Shemar Turner off a torn ACL, and Austin Booker to turn things around on the edge. Meanwhile, Neville Gallimore and sixth-round pick Jordan van den Berg are the potential knights in shining armor along the interior.

It goes without saying the Bears should be exploring the free-agent market for help. If they are, here's who they should sign.

DL D.J. Reader

Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Reader isn't the elite interior defender he once was, but he's still a better run defender (61.7 Pro Football Focus grade) than Gervon Dexter (44.0) and Grady Jarrett (44.5). Even the Bears' two-year, $10 million free-agent signing, Gallimore, is worse (45.8).

So, the Bears have two options: sign Reader and give themselves a chance to improve, or just hope running backs trip over their own feet.

We'd prefer the former.

DL Calais Campbell

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The ageless wonder would check multiple boxes in one shot for the Bears, as he's an effective run defender and pass-rusher. He can also play inside and out.

Campbell, who is set to turn 40 this season, still has it. He notched PFF grades of 69.2 in run defense and 65.1 in the pass-rush last season, and he tallied 6.5 sacks, which was more than all but one Bears interior defender (Dexter). No other interior defender finished with more than 1.5.

Campbell isn't just a boost to the pass rush and run defense, he's also a culture booster and fantastic for the younger guys in the locker room. So, that's another box checked.

DE Cameron Jordan

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

With the soon-to-be 37-year-old Jordan on this list, this is the NFL equivalent of a retirement home waiting room at this point, but we're looking for production and Jordan had that last season.

In his age-36 campaign, Jordan tallied 10.5 sacks and revived his career in the process. Even if he can give half of that in 2026, he would amount to a significant upgrade for Chicago.

And. oh yeah, the man can still set the edge after posting a 69.2 run defense grade in 2025. Jordan has a history of posting much better than that and has been an elite run defender his entire career.