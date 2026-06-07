Does Keyshaun Elliott Have a Chance to Start as a Rookie?

The Chicago Bears added to their linebacker corps with the selection of Arizona State stat-stuffer Keyshaun Elliott in the fifth round. The 22-year-old was named a second-team All-Big 12 selection in each of the past two years and is coming off a season in which he had just under 100 tackles (14 of which were behind the line of scrimmage) and seven sacks.

The Bears received rave reviews for the selection, as many believed he would be selected much earlier on day three. Some even thought he could hear his name called between the second and third round.

Arizona State LB Keyshaun Elliott (#44) was enjoyable to watch, especially in the run game. Hits hard and flies to the ball. Knocks a LGs helmet right off in here.



I see him on Day 2. pic.twitter.com/LauU71oJ7e — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) April 13, 2026

While Elliott might never be a natural in coverage (and he certainly isn't anything of the sort at this stage), he has sneaky potential to outplay his draft position relatively early in his career. However, it's fair to wonder whether the Bears will need the 166th pick to contribute in year one.

Where should expectations for Elliott be set heading into his rookie season?

Surefire special teams ace

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Quincy Craig (24) against Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even if he doesn't develop into a quality contributor on the defensive side of the ball, Elliott is all but guaranteed to become a valued member of the Bears' special teams unit in year one. The ability to play in the third phase was a common trait among Chicago's draft class, and that fact was echoed when special teams coordinator Richard Hightower gave his take on the rookie class last month.

“As your football team gets better, the guys that you draft, unless they come in and just jump over top of a veteran, they’re going to have to play special teams,” Hightower said. “I like the mindset, I like the mentality of those rookies so far. I look at Keyshaun that way, I look at Sam Roush that way, I look at Zavion that way.”

While they retained a few key members of their special teams unit this offseason, including Josh Blackwell and Elijah Hicks, they also lost Amen Ogbongbemiga to free agency. Elliott will have some competition in that department with the addition of Jack Sanborn, but he has the speed, tenacity, and clear backing from the coaching staff to thrive in the third phase.

With that said, it wouldn't be surprising if they had higher hopes for the rookie 'backer.

Potential diamond in the rough?

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) reacts after a tackle during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Bears dealt with a myriad of injuries at the linebacker position last season. T.J. Edwards missed seven games. Tremaine Edmunds missed four. Those injuries opened the door for D'Marco Jackson, whom the team picked up off waivers at the start of the year, to become a key contributor (and arguably their top-performing linebacker when all was said and done) by season's end.

The team prioritized adding depth to their linebacker room this offseason. On top of bringing Jackson back on a two-year deal, they also broke the bank (somewhat) on Devin Bush, who is also coming off a career year with the Browns. They also brought back Sanborn, whose sole impact could come via special teams, but is also solid depth on the defensive side of the ball.

While Elliott would be facing long odds of rising the depth chart as a rookie with a fully healthy linebacker room, the Bears might not have that in 2026. In fact, it's safe to assume they won't have that early on, anyway. Edwards suffered a fractured fibula in the wild card round against Green Bay. Meanwhile, Noah Sewell tore his Achilles in their Week 17 matchup in San Francisco.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; in Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) waves after he got injured during an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Luckily for Chicago, Edwards was spotted working out at OTAs. While that's a lot different than full-speed, contact football, it's still a good sign for his ability to suit up in 2026. Still, he might not be ready to open the season.

If Edwards isn't ready to go in the season opener, or is forced out of action at any point in the year, then that would leave the door wide open for Elliott to make his mark. He would be hard-pressed to push Jackson for the third linebacker spot (honestly, I think Jackson has a better chance of pushing Edwards for the second linebacker job than falling to LB4), but he's by far the best early-down option if one of the starters were to go down.

Notably, with only Sanborn and second-year disappointment Ruben Hyppolite II waiting in the wings, he's probably also their best option on third down, too.

Elliott could be an injury away from making a real impact on the defensive side of the ball. The linebacker room underwent a facelift this offseason, but I think he'll get an opportunity to see the field at some point (beyond special teams) in 2026. He should hold his own when he does.

Projection: 45 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection