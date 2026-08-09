4 Chicago Bears on the Chopping Block After Training Camp Week 2

The Chicago Bears have two weeks of training camp in the books now and are one week away from their first preseason game of 2026. That makes this is a good time to take a look at the roster and start making projections. Some players have stood out to coaches in a positive way, with rookie Jordan van den Berg turning heads at camp, while others have either entered the roster bubble or haven't done enough to get themselves off of it.

With that in mind, here are four players who are likely on the chopping block once roster cutdown day arrives.

1. Theo Benedet

Chicago Bears OT Theo Benedet runs a drill during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Braxton Jones' training camp injury late last week turned the Bears' left tackle position battle on its head, and it may have revealed the odd man out of the rotation. Jedrick Wills Jr. and Kiran Amegadjie both got reps with the starters on Saturday, but Theo Benedet, affectionately known to Bears fans as the Canadian Eagle, did not.

This came as a surprise to me, as I didn't expect Amegadjie to even be considered for the left tackle battle. But if he's now getting reps over Benedet, I think the former undrafted free agent has one foot firmly out the door.

2. Roschon Johnson

Chicago Bears RB Salvon Ahmed and RB Roschon Johnson during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite a couple of good days at training camp so far, the hill that Roschon Johnson has to climb to make the roster is steep. D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai are fixed at the first and second running back positions, leaving just one open spot, and the competition is fierce. The Bears signed Salvon Ahmed back in May, and he's been flashing in practice, while undrafted rookie Coleman Bennett is a dark horse to make the Bears roster.

Remember, Ben Johnson wasn't in Chicago when Roschon Johnson was drafted, and last year he only got two rushing attempts. He's been on the roster bubble for a while, and nothing we've seen at training camp thus far suggests that that has changed.

3. Ruben Hyppolite II

Chicago Bears LB Ruben Hyppolite III answers questions after rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is it too early to write Ruben Hyppolite II off? Maybe. Hyppolite may only be coming off of his rookie season, but the case against him making the roster is rock solid. He was massively overdrafted in 2025, and he was a healthy scratch more often than not throughout the season. Now, through two weeks of training camp in his second year, he's been a ghost. I can't recall hearing his name mentioned once as having had a good day of practice or even one good play.

It's usually better to move off of a player too soon than too late in the NFL, and I think that's the case for the Bears and Hyppolite.

4. Tyrique Stevenson

Chicago Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson takes the field before a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dennis Allen identified Tyrique Stevenson's biggest issue at the start of training camp as inconsistency, and that still appears to be an issue for the fourth-year cornerback. Bears reporter Herb Howard spoke with Devan Kaney of FOX Chicago on Friday, and even though he singled Stevenson out as having had a good week, he still noted, "On Thursday he had an interception, but he fumbled it on the return. On Tuesday he had an interception, but later on in practice he gave up outside-contain on a basic run play. It's always this kind of up-and-down thing with Tyrique, the consistency that we keep hearing about from him and the coaches."

The Bears may be running low on healthy defensive backs, especially after Cam Lewis left practice with an injury on Saturday, but Stevenson doesn't appear to be hitting the goals that the coaches set for him.